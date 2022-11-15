How to Screen Record With Sound (The Easy Way)

Want to learn how to screen record with sound? You’re in the right place!
In today’s hybrid work era, screen recordings are used everywhere. By sharing exactly what’s on your screen, screen recordings can help make your communications clearer and more efficient. They can be added to training videos, tutorials, presentations, and more. But one of the best things about screen recordings is that they capture both video and audio!
Whether you include the audio from your device or record new audio, your screen recordings will be made better with audio. Continue reading to learn how to include sound in all your screen recordings.
Screen recordings are sometimes referred to as screen captures or screen grabs. Essentially, a screen recording captures exactly what is on your computer, mobile, or tablet's screen and turns it into a shareable video. Oftentimes, microphone and/or system audio is also included in this recording but sometimes you need to go through additional steps to add it.
Screen recording videos help streamline communications. They can be used as step-by-step instructions, shortcuts to troubleshooting, or additional context to help solve a problem.
We've all been stuck in email loops trying to understand what the other person is referring to. Maybe you’re also guilty of writing a novel to try to help the other person understand. With screen recordings, you can share exactly what is on your screen. This cuts out the frustration of tangled, confusing email chains.
Just like any other video, screen recordings can be watched again and again. This means that viewers can refer back to your recording for instruction whenever they need it. For this reason, screen recordings are a wonderful addition in onboarding and tutorial videos among others.
Screen recordings help make communications more efficient and effective. There are plenty of ways you can use them in your personal and professional lives! You can check out this blog to discover all the possibilities.
Audio provides another layer of context and support for your screen recording videos. You can use voice-over narration to verbally and visually walk viewers through your video step by step. Or, keep the original system audio to share clips from a webinar or meeting!
No matter what you’re recording or where you’re sharing it, you’ll want to ensure that you have the original audio as well. Use the links below to learn how to screen record with sound on any device.
Animoto is an online video maker with a built-in screen recorder. With Animoto, you can seamlessly record, edit, and customize your recordings all in the same place.
Recording your screen is easy with Animoto! Here’s how it’s done.
Macs come with a built-in screenshot/screen recording tool. Still screenshots are saved to your desktop as .jpgs whereas recordings are saved as .mov and are played in QuickTime.
Windows computers also have the capability to screen record using an app like Microsoft Stream. This is a paid app from the Microsoft 365 app suite that you will need to download and set up before recording.
According to Microsoft, “you can create short screen recordings of up to 15 minutes, including your camera and microphone”. However, you must use the latest Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome on Windows 10 to use the app. Once you have purchased the app, you can set it up and start recording.
It’s extremely easy to start recording your screen on an iPhone. These recordings automatically include device audio and can be edited in the Photos app. To add microphone audio to your iPhone screen recording follow the first steps. If you only want device audio, you can skip to step 3.
Android also makes it quick and easy to record your phone’s screen. These recordings also automatically include audio and can be edited in the Photos app.
If most devices already include a built-in screen recorder, you might be wondering why you’d use a third party recorder like Animoto. But Animoto is much more than an online screen recorder! It’s designed to help you create polished, professional videos fast with and without screen recordings. Here are the advantages to using Animoto’s integrated screen recorder.
HD video quality: Many screen recorders can compress your video, causing your screen to appear pixelated and fuzzy. With Animoto, your recordings are crystal clear and can be downloaded and shared in 1080p.
High-quality voice-overs: Animoto’s screen recorder automatically captures your device’s audio. However, if you want a little extra context, you add high-quality voice-over narration to your video! Adding voice-overs will help personalize your video and accompany your visuals with helpful narration.
Collect feedback on your video before you share: Need an extra set of eyes on your recording before you share it? Animoto’s feedback tool allows you to invite clients and colleagues alike to review your video and add time-stamped feedback. No more emailing new version after new “final” version.
Integrated editing tools: Animoto has everything you need to share your story. With other recorders, you have to create a screen recording on your device then upload it to another video editor. With Animoto, you can start recording right from your video workspace. Recordings are then automatically saved in your workspace for you to trim, adjust the volume, and customize alongside the rest of your video. It’s as easy as dragging and dropping your screen recording into a video template and creating a professional training, demo, or explainer in minutes.
Seamless sharing: Once your screen recording video is edited to perfection (more on this below) you can share it anywhere with the click of a button! Use our integrated sharing tool to embed your video in an email, share on social media, or download.
Once you’ve followed the steps above and created your screen recording, you can start editing right in your video workspace! Follow the steps below to trim, edit, and customize your screen recording until it’s just right.
Screen recording is a vital tool for content creators, remote employees, HR teams, and more. To learn even more tips and tricks to turn your recordings into complete videos, browse through our blog or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Linkedin. Happy video making!
Yes! Many screen recorders, including Animoto, allow you to record your screen with audio. View the information above for more detailed instructions on including audio in your recordings.
Many screen recorders, including Animoto, allow you to capture your screen, device audio, and microphone audio in one video. Here are some tips for recording great voice-overs to accompany your recordings.
Screen recordings can be edited just like any other video. Some recorders, however, do not have built-in tools to trim and edit recordings. In that case, you can upload your recording to a video editor or use a screen recorder with built-in editing tools.