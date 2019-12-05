Customizable Promo Video Templates

In 2019, 93% of brands reported finding a new customer because of a video on social media. And video is the number one way customers say they’re finding new brands to buy from. But if you haven’t created your own promo videos before, we’re here to show you how to quickly and easily create your first video using the templates in Animoto’s promo video maker.

5 Promo template examples to try for your business

Animoto has dozens of templates designed just to promote products or services. Each template can be easily customized with your own photos, text, logo, and brand colors. Here are a few of our favorites:

Seasonal sale template

This colorful template uses our Photo Burst block to create an eye-catching, high-impact promo.

Collection portfolio template

Create a video catalog of your newest or best-selling items. The clean, simple design keeps the focus on your products, while easy-to-read text lets you add some detail to your promo.

Bite-sized product intro template

Quickly spread the word about a new product with just a few photos. Include a strong call to action that encourages viewers to share your post.

New launch template

Introduce your latest product and share how it’ll help your customers. Start with an interesting fact that’ll hook viewers and keep them watching.

Seasonal promotion template

Combine bold text and photos of your product or service. State your discount or promotion right away, then explain the benefits of the item you’re promoting to maximize click-through.

Ways to customize your promo template

After you choose a promo video template, there are lots of ways to customize it to fit your brand. Take a look at how you can make one of our promo templates your own, as we did below using the Bite-Sized Product Intro template in the video below.

Drag and drop images into your promo template

If you have your own images, you can upload them right into Animoto. Grab photos from your website, social media accounts, or other marketing materials. Then drag and drop images right into your video. You can also change the number of images or video clips in your promo. Add in more by clicking ADD A BLOCK, delete images you don’t need, or rearrange parts of your video whenever you like.

Add stock images to your promo

Don’t have enough images or video clips for your promo? Search our library of Getty Images stock photos, which has more than a million photos and video clips you can use as part of your subscription.

Add in your brand colors and logo

Match the colors in your video to your logo or a seasonal campaign color in just a few clicks. Then upload your logo at the end of your video by adding a Logo Block or include it as a watermark in the corner of your video.

Adjust your video’s text

Tell the story of your brand or product. Adjust text to fit your specific promo or delete what you don’t need. You can also change your text’s font, color, size, and position to create the look you want.

Pick a song

Animoto offers a wide variety of commercially licensed songs as part of your account. Select songs by genre, use case, mood, and more. Once you’ve found a song you like, you can trim the start or end time or raise or lower the song’s volume. You can also upload your own licensed music, if you prefer.

Creating vertical video promos for Stories

If you’re looking for a way to make Facebook and Instagram Stories that stand out, you can try the Animoto: Social Video Editor app. With vertical video templates for product launches and sneak peaks, you can quickly elevate the look of your Stories. Like our web app, videos created with our iOS app can be customized to fit your brand.

If you need more inspiration for your next promo video, visit our promo video page or check out our YouTube page for tutorials that show Animoto in action. You can also check out a complete list of our promo video templates by clicking the link below. Let us know which one you like best!