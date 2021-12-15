TikTok is the newest social media platform that has skyrocketed to success. It's known for funny videos, engaging trends, and endless content covering just about every subject you could think of.

Maybe you're new to TikTok? That shouldn't stop you from making your own TikTok videos.

Videos that perform well on TikTok usually have a few things in common: they're entertaining, they're on-trend, and they catch users' attention immediately.

But, the TikTok in-app video editor can be tricky and confusing.

We're here to show you how to make a TikTok video with Animoto, our easy online video editor, and give you tips and tricks for creating your best videos.

How to make a TikTok video: Best practices

As with any social media app, there are best practices for TikTok that you need to consider if you want to make great content. We've come up with 8 tips for making successful TikTok videos:

Keep it short

When the app first launched, the maximum video length was 15 seconds, then it was changed to 60 seconds, and finally became 3 minutes. Short-form content is best suited for the app, so embrace it.

The first 3 seconds are the most important

Your TikTok videos will appear among tons of other content on a users' For You Page. If you don't catch their eye immediately, you'll lose their interest.

Use video recording tools

Tools like a tripod, a microphone, and a video lighting kit can immensely increase your TikTok video's quality. Putting some effort into your production won't go unnoticed.

Be mindful of the TikTok video format

TikTok's video dimensions are 1080x1920 and the aspect ratio is that of a smartphone screen, 9:16. Keeping your video in this format will make it visually appealing.

Add intriguing captions that use hashtags

Use video captions in TikTok videos to hook viewers and give them a reason to watch until the end. Use hashtags to attract viewers, as hashtags are featured on the discovery page and are searchable within the app.

Embrace the trends

Chances are you've noticed that other users are creating TikTok videos based on popular trends within the app. Don't be afraid to join in and add your own twist to whichever dance, green screen challenge, or lip-synching content is trending.

Be creative and unique

TikTok was made for users to create and share original content. Show your personality, talents, skills, or whatever else makes you unique.

Interact with the content you see

Don't forget to interact with other users' content. Interactions help people find your page and help you create a community within the TikTok app.

Keep in mind, TikTok has a tricky algorithm like most other social media platforms. Learn more about how TikTok's algorithm works here.

Top 7 TikTok video ideas to gain followers

There are no limits on what type of content you should share on TikTok. The best part about TikTok is the niche communities that develop based on users' content. But if you're lost on where to start, here are some ideas:

Make a lip sync video. Lip sync videos are how TikTok began and they're so fun to make. After you've filmed your video, you can customize it to your heart's content.

Since the beginning of the internet, users have always enjoyed pet and baby videos. Show your passions and hobbies. Make a video collage of your latest vacation, film a timelapse while doing your makeup, or show your fitness journey. Making a TikTok video about your passions will attract audiences with similar interests.

Editing a TikTok video with Animoto - Easy and foolproof

Now for the fun part, editing your TikTok video! There are endless ways to customize your TikTok video, and using Animoto as your video editor will make the process both fun and easy.

Watch this video for a guide to getting started with Animoto's online video editor. Here are 4 steps to editing your video with Animoto:

Pick a template from Animoto's template library

You can pick a template based on the type of video you're making, or you can start from scratch. Animoto has a variety of templates to choose from. Share highlights from your latest getaway with this Vacation Recap template:

Drag and drop your content into the video editor

Upload your video clips or images you’d like to include. You can also select media from Animoto's stock library from Getty Images.

Customize your video with Animoto's design options

First, adjust the ratio of your video to the correct TikTok video format - vertical 9:16. Then, get creative! Choose music, add text, and use Animoto's design elements to fully customize your content.

Export your video and upload it to TikTok

You did it! For users on paid Animoto plans, you’ll be able to download your video and upload it into the TikTok app. Don't forget the best practices we outlined when you're posting your TikTok. Hashtags are essential.

Why Animoto is better than TikTok's video editor

If you're wondering why you would use an online video editor instead of the in-app TikTok editor, we'll tell you why.

Ease of use

Animoto has made video editing simpler than ever before. If you're new to creating video content, you're sure to benefit from our user-friendly program. If you're having issues creating your video, we have loads of tutorials and blogs to help make your videos shine.

Customizable options

The ways that you can customize your video within Animoto are endless. There are so many options in terms of fonts, colors, templates, and designs that you'll never run out of creative ideas.

Access to stock content within the editor

If you were to edit a video in TikTok, you would have to upload every piece of media you wanted to use. In Animoto, our stock library is available to access right in our online video editor.

Animoto's ratio changer

This Animoto feature is a game-changer. Animoto automatically fills the 9:16 screen with your content.

If you're creating videos that you want to upload to other sites, you can easily switch between ratios. This is very useful if you're creating TikTok videos for your brand or business and have profiles on multiple social media sites.

Edit on your desktop or laptop

If you're going to edit your video within TikTok, you're limited to your smartphone screen and keyboard. Being able to edit your videos on a computer will make the editing process much easier. Plus, Animoto is available in your web browser. No need to take up space with a downloaded program.

TikTok video settings and format [Quick Guide]

You know how to make a TikTok video, but you still have some questions. Here's our rundown:

What's a Stitch?

A Tiktok Stitch lets you use a clip from another user's video at the start of your video. This is great if you're creating a reaction or response video.

What's a Duet?

Like a Stitch, a TikTok Duet allows you to record your video with other users' videos. However, with a Duet, both videos are shown side by side.

What TikTok video format do I use?

You will want to use the standard TikTok video format for best performance. Dimensions should be 1080x1920.

How do I format videos for TikTok?

With Animoto, formatting your video is as simple as selecting the correct video ratio. Vertical, or 9:16, is the standard ratio and is accessible within the Animoto video editor.

How long are TikTok videos?

The maximum length for a TikTok video is 3 minutes, however, short videos up to 15 seconds perform best.

Can I advertise on TikTok?

Yes, and you should. Using video for advertising has shown fantastic success within social media marketing in recent years. If you're not convinced, here are 5 reasons you should be using video in your social media marketing strategy.

Start creating TikTok videos like a pro with Animoto

Well, you have the basics down, and you now know how to make a TikTok video. You know the best practices and you've got some inspiration. Even better, you have an amazing online video editor and with Animoto you can take your TikTok videos to new levels.

Let's face it. TikTok is supposed to be fun. So, a fun and easy video editor like Animoto will help you enjoy the process that much more. Let our templates and custom design options inspire you.

Sign up for Animoto today, and we'll see you when you're viral!