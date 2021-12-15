Make Inspiring Videos for Your Non-profit Marketing Campaigns

Did you know video marketing has become the new norm for the non-profit world?

Many non-profits are turning to video marketing as an avenue to promote their organization. With better engagement than static images, why wouldn't you incorporate videos into your non-profit marketing strategy?

Non-profit marketing is tricky. Non-profits tend to have smaller marketing budgets than for-profit businesses, which can garner less media attention. Many well-intentioned non-profits struggle with their marketing strategies because they don't know the best approach to take with the limited means they have to work with.

With Animoto, you'll be able to make videos a key part of your non-profit marketing strategy without any professional video editing experience.

As you keep on reading, you'll be able to gain inspiration and plan out non-profit video marketing strategies of your own. No need to come up with ideas from scratch—we've got you covered.

What is a non-profit video?

Think of a non-profit video as a pitch deck. A pitch deck is a brief presentation that provides an overview of your organization. It helps potential investors make an informed decision on whether or not to continue evaluating your business opportunity.

Not only does your non-profit video act as a pitch deck, but it doubles as a marketing tool to raise awareness for your cause.

Within just a few moments, your video can take your audience on a journey inside your organization through real-life stories, intriguing visuals, and thought-provoking audio.

Why non-profits need a video marketing strategy

Telling stories is one of the most powerful ways to garner human connection. Whether you're trying to boost your profile for future investors or expand your organization to reach a wider audience, visual storytelling is essential to non-profit marketing. Here's why:

Raising awareness

One of the top 3 actions consumers take after watching a brand’s Instagram video is visiting the company's website. Adding videos to your non-profit social marketing strategy will raise awareness about the work you're doing. Make sure to keep your messaging interesting and concise so that your audience wants more. You'll get much more website traffic that has the potential to lead to more donations.

Boosting donations

57% of people who watch non-profit videos go on to make a donation. People donate with their hearts, which is why you want to use visual storytelling to pull on people's heartstrings. Storytelling through video marketing is a great way to inspire people to donate.

Recruiting volunteers

More than 80% of non-profits rely on volunteers. Non-profit videos are a great way to advertise open volunteer positions. Use existing volunteers' stories and testimonies to garner attention from potential volunteers.

Staying ahead of the curve

60% of businesses use videos as a marketing tool. Stay ahead of the curve by coming up with your own unique set of non-profit marketing videos.

5 tips for creating an inspiring non-profit video

1. Have a clear call-to-action

What do you wish to receive from your audience? Whether it's more donations or followers, having a clear call-to-action will help motivate your audience to take tangible steps toward engaging with your content. Every non-profit should have a call-to-action. Make sure yours is concise and easy to act upon, as that will likely result in sustained engagement.

2. Educate your audience

You know how amazing your non-profit is, but your audience might not. Whether it's the first time they hear about you or you're a household name, take the opportunity to educate your viewers on the work you're doing and why it's so important. Using statistics in your marketing video is an effective way to educate your audience and position your non-profit as the trusted expert in your field.

3. Share heartfelt stories

Not only will heartfelt stories humanize your non-profit, but they will be memorable for your viewer. Video marketing can help you tell real-life stories, which will bring you closer to your target audience. Storytelling is a great way to inspire future donors, especially when it's tied to experiences that people might relate to.

4. Show off your team

Do you have a team of superstars making your non-profit thrive every day? Show them off! In doing so, you'll be able to thank your team for all the effort they are putting in, while keeping your audience up to date on the hard work you do behind the scenes.

Give all of your employees the recognition they deserve. Who knows, you might attract some new volunteers and potential hires this way too.

5. List your achievements

How are you making a difference in the world? Show off your accomplishments to date and let them speak for themselves. It's more likely that your audience will get involved with your non-profit if they feel like they are making a difference in the world.

How to make a compelling non-profit video with Animoto

1. Upload your materials

Personalize your video by uploading your photos and video clips. If you’re still looking for more visuals to bring your video to life, browse our built-in stock library of millions of high quality photos, video clips, and graphics from Getty Images.

2. Customize your non-profit video

Animoto has made video editing fun and easy. Get a head start by selecting from one of our time-saving video templates. Customize your video by choosing from a variety of video and text styles. Browse through Animoto’s Music Library to find the best track to inspire your future donors.

If you’re on a Professional or Professional Plus plan, you can upload a voice-over to build a stronger connection with your audience. You can also create and apply a Saved Brand to add another level of professionalism to your non-profit marketing video. Read more about Saved Brands here.

Follow this tutorial to see all the ways you can personalize your video.

3. Spread the word

Now that you've spent the time creating your non-profit video, it’s time to export and share it. With Animoto, you can share directly to social media platforms. Use your new non-profit video to boost your fundraising efforts and raise awareness.

Types of marketing videos for non-profits

Unsure of where to start? We’ve got some ideas for you. Videos for non-profits work best when there is a clear goal in mind. Here are some types of videos that your non-profit can make:

Inspirational call-to-action

Encourage your audience to act with an inspirational quote and a call-to-action. Leading with inspiration is a great way to remind donors that their efforts are contributing to a meaningful cause.

Personalized videos

Have your CEO or public-facing figure speak to the camera. Adding a personal touch can go a long way. People like to see the face behind an organization because it builds trust, rapport, and authenticity.

Behind the scenes videos

Provide a peek behind the curtain at the everyday operations of your non-profit organization. Be transparent with your donors by showing how much work goes into running your organization. You're proud of your non-profit and the fantastic work that you do, so why not show it off?

Informational videos

How is your non-profit making a difference in the world? Tell your audience about your mission and vision. With non-profit informational videos, make sure that your content is concise and easy to understand.

Make a non-profit marketing video

Now that you've established video marketing as a critical part of your non-profit marketing strategy, all you have to do is get started.

Whether you're making an inspirational or informational video, make sure to approach all your non-profit marketing videos with authenticity.

Animoto makes it fun and easy to make non-profit videos. Whether you're an experienced video editor or trying it out for the first time, our non-profit video templates are sure to help you out along the way.

Sign up and make your own non-profit video today.