5 Ways to Bring Your Family Together this Thanksgiving with Video

Thanksgiving is a holiday that’s all about spending time with family and friends — and Thanksgiving videos should reflect that. So we’ve come up with 5 video’s that’ll make your family feel closer, whether you’re together around the Thanksgiving table or celebrating far apart. Take a look:

Why you’re thankful. Many families say what they’re thankful for on Thanksgiving. But Zina Harrington of the blog Lasso the Moon helped her children show what they’re thankful for, creating a video slideshow that could be shared with relatives on Thanksgiving, whether or not they were able to attend the Thanksgiving feast.



Slideshow Video Style: Memory Box

Song: “Making Memories” by Steve Fawcett Slideshow Video Style: Memory BoxSong: “Making Memories” by Steve Fawcett

Invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. Though you may not need it if you head over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house each year, if you’re hosting yourself, or having a separate “Friendsgiving” celebration, it helps to send out a short invitation giving family and friends the details. Thanksgiving Invitation Slideshow Video Style: Champagne

Song: “The Open Road” by Ponticello Thanksgivings past. Few things bring family closer than shared history. Remind your loved ones of the good times with a slideshow of Thanksgivings past, share a few laughs with some of the silliest photos you can find, as we did with some images from Awkward Family Photos.

Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate

Song: “Take Me Away” by Gordon Pagoda Marketing Video Style: Blank SlateSong: “Take Me Away” by Gordon Pagoda Family recipes. If a family member has a special Thanksgiving recipe they make year after year, record them making it and add the details in a video to let far-away family get a taste of home. Or if you’ve got a recipe that your family adores, share the love by creating a recipe video like the one below from photographer (and cook) Valentina Rebeschini and her daughter.

Slideshow Video Style: Modern Minimalist

Song: “Forever” by Roy Ashen Slideshow Video Style: Modern MinimalistSong: “Forever” by Roy Ashen Thanksgiving recap. Keep the warm memories alive by creating a Thanksgiving recap video. You can use the photos and video clips you recorded on the holiday, or collect images and video clips from family members to create a sweet video, like the one photographer Rachel Rooke, of Rooke Clan Creative , created for a recent Thanksgiving.



Slideshow Video Style: Documentary

Song: “Early Bird” by Jeff Lipinski Slideshow Video Style: DocumentarySong: “Early Bird” by Jeff Lipinski

Are you sharing a Thanksgiving video with your family? We’d love to see it too! Share it with us in the comments below, or show us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by using the hashtag #MyAnimoto.