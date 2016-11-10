5 Ways to Bring Your Family Together this Thanksgiving with Video

Thanksgiving is a holiday that’s all about spending time with family and friends — and Thanksgiving videos should reflect that. So we’ve come up with 5 video’s that’ll make your family feel closer, whether you’re together around the Thanksgiving table or celebrating far apart. Take a look:
Invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. Though you may not need it if you head over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house each year, if you’re hosting yourself, or having a separate “Friendsgiving” celebration, it helps to send out a short invitation giving family and friends the details.
Slideshow Video Style: Champagne
Song: “The Open Road” by Ponticello
Thanksgivings past. Few things bring family closer than shared history. Remind your loved ones of the good times with a slideshow of Thanksgivings past, share a few laughs with some of the silliest photos you can find, as we did with some images from Awkward Family Photos.
Family recipes. If a family member has a special Thanksgiving recipe they make year after year, record them making it and add the details in a video to let far-away family get a taste of home. Or if you’ve got a recipe that your family adores, share the love by creating a recipe video like the one below from photographer (and cook) Valentina Rebeschini and her daughter.
Are you sharing a Thanksgiving video with your family? We’d love to see it too! Share it with us in the comments below, or show us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by using the hashtag #MyAnimoto.
