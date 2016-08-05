We Are Animoto

It can be challenging to find a way to talk about your business because a company is so many things. It’s the product you create, of course, but it’s also about the company’s purpose and the people that make it special.

As part of a recent hackathon, a group of Animoto team members got together to create a video that describes who we are and what we do. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it!

Song: “You Lift Me Up (Live City Remix)” by Mikey Wax

