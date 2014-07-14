New Video Style: Modern Minimalist

Based off of Design Aglow’s popular collection, Modern Minimalist™, this new video style showcases crisp lines and a clean background that’s the ultimate in minimalist beauty.

We are excited to add this new style, featuring the sleek sophistication of Design Aglow’s Modern Minimalist line of studio branding products, to our growing selection of video styles.

Start a video with this new style or shop the Modern Minimalist™ line of products.

In celebration of this new style, receive 15% off Design Aglow’s popular Modern Minimalist collection until August 6th. Enter the code “ANIMOTO” at checkout.