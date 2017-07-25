New! Switch Your Marketing Video Aspect Ratio from Square to Landscape

Sometimes you need a landscape video; sometimes you don’t. And sometimes when you’re posting your video in more than one place, you need both. That’s why we’ve updated our Marketing Video Builder to let you easily change your video’s aspect ratio. Now it’s possible with a few simple clicks to go from landscape to square and back again.

To change your video’s aspect ratio, click on “Ratio” on the left-hand side of your screen. Select the aspect ratio you’d prefer — either landscape or square — and all the blocks in your project will be converted.

Once you change your aspect ratio, it only takes a few moments to adjust text and images to suit your video’s new look. You can also make two versions of the same video — one that’s landscape and one that’s square — to use in different locations. To do this, just make a copy of your original video.

How to choose an aspect ratio

Not sure which aspect ratio works best for what you need? Here are a few pointers to help you:

Square video

Square videos take up 78% more space in the mobile news feed and get more clicks and better engagement. So they’re a better choice for videos you plan to post on social media.

Facebook videos: We’ve researched square videos on Facebook extensively (see our Success Stories page for details), and they consistently outperform landscape videos. Upload natively for an even bigger boost.

We’ve researched square videos on Facebook extensively (see our for details), and they consistently outperform landscape videos. for an even bigger boost. Instagram videos: Unsurprisingly, Instagram videos work better when they’re square too and match the rest of your feed. Don’t forget to add a cover image to increase clicks.

Landscape video

Though we love square videos, there are some cases where you might want to stick to landscape.

Website videos: Most web hosts are not yet formatted for square videos, so landscape works best for marketing on your own website.

Most web hosts are not yet formatted for square videos, so landscape works best for marketing on your own website. Storefront videos: If you plan to show a video in your store or storefront window , stick to landscape, since it fits the size of most televisions.

If you plan to show a video in your store or , stick to landscape, since it fits the size of most televisions. Projected videos: When you’re planning to show a video to an audience by projecting it on a screen, landscape works best.

When you’re planning to show a video to an audience by projecting it on a screen, landscape works best. YouTube videos: At present, your YouTube videos will look best in landscape.

Which type of video do you use the most? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter to share your thoughts.