Into the Woods with Our Latest Style, Woodlands

Lush, verdant, and blooming…these words could very well describe some enchanted forest, but they also capture the essence of our latest style, Woodlands.

Woodlands is Mother Earth at her best, with wonderfully rich images of dense woods, flora, and greenery. And with with Mother’s Day right around the corner, we think this style would make a gorgeous backdrop for a video for the mother in your life — whether that’s the woman who brought you into this world, a special aunt, a grandmother, a wife, or a friend.

Of course, we often stress the versatility of our video styles, and this one is no exception.Woodlands can be used for so many other occasions — maybe as a highlight reel for a beautifully rustic wedding, for example.

We’d love for you to give Woodlands a try and tell us what you think. And to all the mothers out there — happy Mother’s Day!