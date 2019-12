Just in time for the Halloween season we introduce the fun new style, Haunted House. This delightfully frightful style is chock full of tricks and treats and things that go bump in the night.

If you are looking for a song for your Haunted House video try these songs perfect for showcasing your Halloween memories:

Sneaky Freaky by Matthew Slater, Steve Fawcett

Monster Hop by Drew Milligan, Michael Watkins

Halloween by Jennifer Grimm and Joe Alley

Mad Scientist by Christian Night, Jeffrey W Wade, Richard Escobedo, Ruben Ayala

Create your Haunted House video today or try one of our other video styles.