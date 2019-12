Getting your images into an Animoto video has just gotten a lot more simple with our new “drag and drop” feature.

Simply drag your images from your desktop to the workspace area when creating your video and voila… you’re on your way to creating something awesome.

And if you already have your assets online, just a reminder that we also retrieve from Dropbox, Instagram, Facebook and more places, which helps cut down the time on uploading assets!

