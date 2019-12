Summer may be drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about your adventures, or the photos you took.

Relive and share those warm weather memories with our newest video style, Life’s A Beach!

The Life’s A Beach style features seashells, crashing waves, and seagulls. Best of all, it’s available to all users!

This family vacation video is a great example of how this style can help friends and family feel as though they went on the vacation with you:

For more ways to re-experience summer through video, head to our Summer Slideshows page.