Bringing into Focus Our Latest Premium Video Style: Soft Focus

Our designers have been hard at work and we’re excited to announce our latest premium video style (available for all Business and Professional users) that’s as romantic as it is timeless: Soft Focus. Translucent glimmers of light give every image just the right softness, while the sophisticated transitions lend a subtle bit of drama. And boy does it make every image look good.

We think this style is a natural fit for weddings; with wedding season around the corner, you’ve got a gorgeous showcase for all those wonderful, unforgettable moments. But like many of our styles, Soft Focus is versatile. So use it however it suits your needs, whether that’s for a newborn announcement, an engagement session, or even a boudoir photo shoot.

Check out Soft Focus in action in the following video, featuring images from photographer Roberto Valenzuela.

What are you planning to use Soft Focus for? Share your ideas in the comments below!