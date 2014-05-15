New Video Style: Old Glory

May is Military Appreciation Month. We’ve released a new video style perfect for recognizing and remembering our service members.

See this video honoring Wounded Army Medic Doc Op, Sgt. Lucas Oppelt of the 82nd Airborne Division. Sgt. Oppelt was injured in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan when he stepped on a pressure plate IED and suffered a traumatic right leg amputation below the knee.

Express your patriotism in a style that boldly shines forth the glory of the hallowed stars and stripes. Create a video with new style, Old Glory.