Co-designed with the team at Seniors Ignite, this fun, fashionable style uses bursts of subtle filters to give it a contemporary look.

If you are looking for the perfect song for your Ignite video try these picks from our song selector.

Never Enough (Instrumental) by Michelle Lockey

Tripping by Flytrap

Bright Spark by Paul Miro

Can We Stay (Heavy Hands Remix)(Instrumental) by The Woodlands

Create your Ignite video today or try one of our other video styles.

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.