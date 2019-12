Co-designed with internationally acclaimed wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis, this sophisticated and elegant video style will showcase your imagery in a simple yet impacting way.

If you are looking for the perfect song for your Chic video try these songs from our song selector.

Let It Rain by Liquid Factor

The Greatest Love Story of All by Michael Maina

Can We Stay by The Woodlands

Sailing by Jaymie Gerard

Create your Chic video today or try one of our other video styles.

See Jerry showcase his new style live in a city near you.