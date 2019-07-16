New Templates! Celebrate Family, Retirement, and Yourself

If you’ve taken a scroll through the video templates on animoto.com lately, you may have noticed that we’ve got some new ones in town. We’ve added a collection of new video templates for celebrating life! Specifically, we’ve added templates for family reunions, retirement parties, and for celebrating what makes you unique.
Check out each of the new templates below. Along with each template, we’ve included some tips from our in-house video producers, Irina Dvalidze and Carly Piersol, to help you get the most out of them.
There’s nothing like family! Which is why we created a Family Reunion Recap template to help you relive the memories of a recent family event. This template is designed to make it easy to put together a collection of family photos. Just drop in photos and video clips from your own family celebration, update the text to tell your family story, and you’re ready to share! Post your video to Facebook or in a group email to share the fun with all your family and friends.
To help you get the most out of this template, we’ve rounded up a few tips. We’ve included some tips for capturing photos from your family event, as well as tips for using the Family Reunion Recap template itself.
Planning a celebration for a friend or coworker that’s retiring? Celebrate their career with a video. Compile photos and video clips that showcase the highlights of their career. Screen your video at an in-person party or event, share it to social media, or include it in a company-wide email.
Ready to dive in and start using this template? Here are some tips to get you started on the right foot. Span your retiree’s full career. Gather all the old photos that you can. Reach out to family members, old coworkers, and current coworkers to tell a more complete story.
This template is designed to help you celebrate yourself! Introduce yourself to your audience on your Facebook page, your website, or YouTube. Share a few fun facts to help friends, clients, or classmates get to know you better. And, if you’re looking to network, include a call to work together or to get in touch!
Here are a few quick tips to help you get the most out of our Self-Introduction template.
To find more templates, head over to view our full template collection. And leave a note in the comments letting us know which template is your favorite. Happy video making!
