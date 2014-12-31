New iOS Gallery View for iPad

Do you use Animoto on your iPad? We have a cool new feature that will be perfect for showing your videos then exploring the pictures you used. We call it Gallery View and you will call it Awesome!

You took a ton of photographs during your Hawaiian vacation and made a cool Animoto video on your iPad to share with people who couldn’t be there to share in the fun.

Next time you see them you can show them the video on your iPad then deep dive into the photographs of scuba, sandy beaches and pink drinks.

With a simple swipe, open the new gallery view to see all of the photos used in the video. It’s easy to use! The photos can be accessed by doing the following in the Animoto app on your iPad:

Tap on a finalized video from you video list. At the bottom of the screen you’ll see an arrow and “VIEW PHOTO GALLERY”. Tap the arrow to open up a grid of the images used in that video.

From the Photo Gallery you can tap on a photo to zoom in and swipe left or right to see adjacent photos.

Animoto’s app for iPad makes it easy to make a video on the bus, at an event, or just on the couch. Try out the new Gallery View and let us know what you think in the comments below.

