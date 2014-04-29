New Animoto App for iPad

We’re excited to announce the newest version of our mobile app, specifically designed for iPad users!

Now there are 3 easy ways to create, watch and share your Animoto videos.

Online – For your most important memories that you’d likely present to a larger audience like year-in-review videos, memorial videos, or wedding videos there is the online video maker. It allows you to access any photo/video on your PC/Mac and access web-specific features to ensure your video is perfect.

From your iPhone – Share on-the-go memories like birthday parties, kids’ sporting events, or even ‘thinking of you’ videos with the iPhone app. Its simple, wizard-like, navigation takes you from selecting a few photos to picking the perfect style and then allowing you to publish and share immediately.

On your iPad – Most of your life falls between these two extremes – think about post-vacation downtime at the airport, or sitting on the couch during the commercials of your favorite TV show. Instead of having to grab a laptop or walk ALL the way to your desk, you can translate your story-telling instincts into a video right there on a couch with your iPad.

Check out the new and improved features now available with our iPad app:

Photo Stream support. With Photo Stream support, your iPad will always have the last 1,000 photos from your iPhone or Mac/PC ready to use in a video creation. No worrying if those photos from your DSLR are nearby; if you’ve imported them into iPhoto or Aperture, or even just have them in your Pictures folder on your PC, they’ll be waiting for you.

Full screen experience. Animoto on iPad provides a full-screen workspace allowing you even more creative control over your finished video. See twice the number of photos, videos, and text slides at once to make sure your video is better organized and tells a great story.

Preview in HD. Higher-resolution previews ensure what you see is what you get. Previews are now double the resolution and are twice as large, so it’s easier to make sure everything is just how you want it.

Control your settings. Set a cover image for your video – pick your favorite photo to represent your video.

Download the app today and turn a memory into a great story that can be re-watched over and over anywhere you are.