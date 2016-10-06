New! Introducing Our Marketing Video Builder

If you’ve been following our recent activity on Facebook, you know we’ve had something big in the works for awhile. Today, we’re excited to share that our Marketing Video Builder has launched! The Marketing Video Builder is a whole new way for Professional and Business customers to use Animoto, complete with features designed to make thumb-stopping videos for social media. Take a peek:

What makes the Marketing Video Builder different?

We’ve designed our Marketing Video Builder from the ground up to specifically meet the needs of all you business owners and marketers out there, looking to stand out on social media and beyond in a world that is now video-first. We’ve rolled in these brand new features to make it easy for you to create short, punchy videos, designed for sound-off viewing, that’ll stand out in the News Feed:

Advanced text controls: Customize font color, size, style, and justification on top of photos and video clips.

Customize font color, size, style, and justification on top of photos and video clips. Collages: Create a collage showcasing multiple photos at once.

Create a collage showcasing multiple photos at once. Timing controls: Adjust the timing of individual photos and video clips for increased control over the pacing of your videos.

Adjust the timing of individual photos and video clips for increased control over the pacing of your videos. Voice-over: Tell your story in your own voice. Record voice-over directly over the photos and video clips in your Marketing Video Builder projects.

Tell your story in your own voice. Record voice-over directly over the photos and video clips in your Marketing Video Builder projects. Pre-built storyboards: Need some creative inspiration? We’ve created a collection of pre-built storyboards to get you started. Choose a template and customize it with your own photos, video clips, and text.

Love making slideshow videos? Not to worry — our Slideshow Video Builder, which has been used by millions of businesses, photographers, and consumers over the past nine years, isn’t going anywhere and we’ll continue updating it with new styles and features. We’re simply offering a new way to market with video.

Getting started

All Professional and Business customers now have the option to create both slideshow videos, using our existing Slideshow Video Builder, and marketing videos, using the new Marketing Video Builder product, at no additional fee. Simply select the type of video you’d like to create when you start a new project — “Slideshow Video” or “Marketing Video.”

Want to learn more about what you can do with the Marketing Video Builder? Check out some success stories on our website. Have questions about how it works? Head over to our Help Center for answers to the most frequently asked questions about the new product.

We’d love to see what you do with our Marketing Video Builder. Share your videos with us here in the comments or on Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtag #myAnimoto and we’ll reshare our faves. Happy video making!