New: Upload Longer Video Clips & Trim Them to Any Length

This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

If you use a lot of video clips in your Animoto videos then you may have noticed that only a few of our styles supported video clips longer than 10 seconds — until now! We’re excited to share that you can now upload longer video clips, up to 20 minutes, and trim them to any length.

The ability to upload long video clips is currently available in all of our styles when you use Animoto on the web.

When you upload a clip, only the first 10 seconds is selected by default, but when you click the gear icon to edit the clip, you’ll be able to drag the trim handles to select the portion that you want to appear in your video, as illustrated below.

Which styles are you the most excited about using longer video clips with?