It’s Our 9th Birthday!

Oh hey! Guess what? We’re 9! This week marks 9 years since Animoto’s launch. It’s been an awesome journey and we wanted to thank you all for joining us on it. Seeing all the fun ways you’ve been using Animoto is one of the best parts of the job.
To celebrate “The Big 9,” we’ve been stuffing our faces with birthday cake. But we took a little break just long enough to put together this video, featuring Animoto’s founders – Brad, Tom, Stevie, and Jason – when they were 9!
While we’re on the subject of birthdays (and videos), we figured there was no time like the present (did somebody say presents?!) to share a little bit of birthday video inspiration for those of you looking to create something special for a friend or loved one. Which is why we put together the following checklist to help you make a great birthday video!
Have you created a birthday video for a friend or family member that you’re really proud of? We’d love to see it! Share a link with us in the comments, or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.
