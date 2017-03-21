Introducing Square Marketing Videos

We told you something new was coming to our Marketing Video Builder and today we’re excited to tell you what it is — surprise! It’s square marketing videos! As of today, you can choose create either square or landscape with all of our Marketing Video styles. And we’ve introduced 3 new square pre-built storyboards as well.

Square videos get more engagement, and that’s no surprise when you consider that they take up 78% more space in the Facebook News Feed and mobile feed.

Over the past few months, Beta customers including Billboard Magazine, Buffer, The Jane Goodall Institute, and Simply Recipes have been experimenting with the new feature and seen an increase in views, likes, and shares for square video over landscape. You can check out their stories (and others!) on our updated Success Stories page.

We launched out Marketing Video Builder in October to help you create high-performance social videos. With over 90% of Facebook’s daily active users logging in on mobile devices, the logical next step for us was to enable you to create square videos, as square is the optimal aspect ratio for mobile viewing.

But enough talk! Let’s show you how it works. Check out the video below for a quick look at how to create square videos in our Marketing Video Builder and then dive in and check it out for yourself.

Once you’ve created your first square video, we’d love to see it! Share a link in the comments right here or join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook and share it there for feedback and inspiration.