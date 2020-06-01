Introducing Layouts in Animoto 3

When it comes to video, especially video for social media, there are two guidelines to follow: be interesting and be quick. Our new layouts let you do both, with style to spare.
A layout is the design of your block. These layouts can feature text, photos, a video clip, or a combination of all three at once. Mix and match different layout options to add even more visual variety to your video and share information a lot faster.
In this post, we’ll show you how you can add layouts to your next video and give you a few best practices to ensure your videos grab attention.
To add a new block to your video, just click the plus sign next to the play button. You’ll see a full list of our layouts and special blocks. Simply select the layout you prefer, and you’ll see it appear in your video timeline.
NOTE: Even if you’re using a template, you can easily add or remove blocks from your video at any time.
When the Add a Block window opens, you’ll see three different layout types.
There are a few special blocks listed under the Add a Block icon. While not quite the same as layouts, they’re excellent options for creating thumb-stopping videos that’ll wow your audience.
Layout switching gives you more flexibility when you create your videos. You’ll also be able to add visual variety and highlight the images that’ll have the biggest impact.
You can swap out a layout at any time. Click on the block you’d like to change in the video timeline at the bottom of your screen. Then click on the Change Layout icon on the upper-left-hand corner of the block.
To access Text Only and Media and Text layouts, tap on the plus symbol on your video timeline to add a new block featuring the layout you prefer.
Pro Tip: Different layouts can have different looks, depending on the video style you use. If you change your video style, you may need to adjust your images or video clips slightly to fit the new style. To learn more about video styles, check out our post on Design Settings.
Changing and adding images and video clips to your project is simple. Simply click and drag the image or video you want from your Media Library right into your layout.
Your Media Library has three tabs. Here’s what you’ll find under each of them:
Once you drop an image into a layout, you can adjust it in your workspace. Drag the image around your layout to place it where it’ll look its best. You can also click on the image to see options to enlarge the image, rotate it, or delete it.
Each layout can accommodate up to a single video clip. Drop video clips into a layout just as you would an image. You can move, enlarge, rotate, or delete your content as well.
Tap the scissor icon to trim your video clips to select the portion you want to include in your video to reach the Trim Video window. Drag the blue bumpers you find there to set the start and end of the video clip. Then click Apply, and you’ll be all set.
Your text is essential to communicating your message to your viewers. So finding the right place to put it is key to getting your message across. That’s why we’ve added the ability to put your text anywhere you like in Animoto 3. Take a look at this brief introduction to find out how to use free text positioning in your videos.
Once you’ve positioned your text, it’s easy to customize it to fit what you have to say. To get started, tap any text box to edit the text. You’ll also see more text controls, including:
Click on the block you want to add text to. You’ll see a T icon on the left-hand side of the block. Click that, and you’ll see a text box appear. You can then click on the text box to add in your text and see the text controls.
While you can add layouts to any of our video templates, many of them were designed with dynamic layouts already built in. Each of these templates are ready-to-produce, so you can customize them or just keep the settings and stock images as they are and finish your video in seconds.
Take a look at a few of our favorite templates featuring attention-grabbing layouts.
This bright, airy template draws the eye with a textured background and an interesting mix of layouts. It offers a quick way to boost sales for your latest product offering in a format designed for Facebook and Instagram Stories.
This template combines words, images, and music to capture emotion and convince potential clients to book your services. The collages it features also allow you to include more photos in your ad without adding to your runtime.
Get the word out about your next event with this stylish template. The clean design leaves plenty of room for details about your event, while encouraging viewers to sign up.
With a fun photo album feel, this template entices viewers to come back for the next entry in your video journal.
Create a short video catalog that showcases your products. Close with a strong call to action that’ll convince customers to buy.
We asked our designers how they make layouts that grab attention. Here are a few of their tips for creating eye-catching layouts.
