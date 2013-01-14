Ringing In The New Year With A New Look And Our Most Advanced Video Style To Date

We’re starting 2013 with a bang.

On Jan 1st the government awarded Animoto the original patent we filed nearly six years ago. On the 3rd we crossed over the 6M user mark (from 4M a year ago).

And today, we’re launching our new look and logo as well as our most cinematically advanced video style to date: I Love NY . We won’t be offended if you stop reading now to check-out both.

We have a lot in store for 2013 and are working feverishly to respond to your feedback and knock your socks off with our delivery. But before we formally put 2012 to rest, I wanted to reflect back on some of our efforts of which I’m particularly proud from the past twelve months. From a video perspective, we simplified and sped up the creation process, enabled HD resolution and, most importantly, launched a dozen new beautiful video styles to help tell your stories. On mobile, we released a newly imagined iPhone app and Android app and have accelerated our pace of innovation for the camera that’s always in your pocket – look for more frequent updates. We entered into strategic partnerships with more than 10 complementary service providers, like Shutterfly and WeddingWire, to offer Animoto videos to their customers. And to top off the year, we created Best of 2012 Facebook Videos to automatically create a highlight video from of your top moments from 2012, as posted to Facebook. From a team perspective, we continue to expand (we’re hiring in NYC and SF!) and our culture is as unique and fun as ever. Our New York team recently moved into a beautiful new 15,000 sq ft loft space in the heart of New York City and we put the same level of obsession and passion into the design and details of the space as we do our product. As we look to 2013, we will be continuing our momentum on all fronts to better fulfill our mission of making it easy for you to create and share extraordinary videos of your life – or for your business. 2013 is already off to a great start and is only going to get better so stay close and let us know how we’re doing as I promise we’re listening. From all of us at Animoto, Happy New Year!

One of many stops during our “Back in Black” themed Holiday Party

Visit our rebranded website to see all the changes we’ve made and get started on creating your own video slideshows!