New Video Styles Exclusive to Pro Users and Monthly Pro Subscriptions

Leading video creation platform Animoto ( https://animoto.com ) today introduced its first collection of video styles exclusive to professional users, and launched a monthly subscription option for its business product, Animoto Pro.

Comprised of four graceful new video styles, the “Elegance” collection gives Pro users the ability to create simpler, slower-paced videos with the same industry-leading production quality that Animoto fans have come to expect. The four new Elegance styles introduced today are the first of a series of styles that will be released over the next two months, all designed to give pro users more options for creating the perfect video for any occasion.

In addition to the Pro-only Elegance styles, Animoto is releasing a simple video style, Simplicity, that is available to all users at no cost. Both Elegance and Simplicity styles feature more conservative motion design than traditional Animoto videos, making them ideal for occasions that favor a more toned-down video production. From weddings and baby photos to nature and landscapes, these new styles let photographers showcase their images like never before.

“My wedding clients have very diverse tastes, and the new Elegance styles from Animoto provide even more options to create something that will resonate with every bride and groom,” said Kevin Kubota, award-winning wedding photographer and president and owner of Kubota PhotoDesign. “Now, I can really diversify my video creations depending on the mood and the style of the images. It’s another layer of simple loveliness from Animoto.”

“We’re working hard to give businesses and photographers the most powerful tool for fast, easy, and customized professional video creation,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “The launch of the Elegance collection is built on nearly two years worth of professional photographer feedback, and it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the needs and success of our pro users.”

In addition to the new simpler video styles, Animoto is also announcing a monthly subscription option for Animoto Pro. With the introduction of monthly pricing, Animoto Pro subscriptions are now available for $39 per month or $249 per year. Animoto Pro subscriptions allow users to create an unlimited number of unbranded, full-length, high-resolution videos. The Elegance style collection is included in the Pro subscription at no extra cost, while the new Simplicity style is available to all users at no extra cost.

The Elegance collection is built on Animoto’s powerful video creation engine, which means that it brings the same ease and simplicity to high-end video production. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence™ technology that thinks like an actual director and editor, using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. Videos are produced in widescreen format and can be emailed, embedded on any website, shared via social network and mobile device, or downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on computers, televisions, and even large projection screens.

For more information about Animoto’s Elegance Collection please visit:https://animoto.com/photography/elegance

Animoto recently won Professional Photographer Magazine’s 2010 Hot One Award for Best Slideshow /

Presentation.