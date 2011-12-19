Introducing the New Animoto iPhone App!

Creating videos on the go just got easier!

We have a new mobile app that lets you create professional quality videos, share with your family and friends, and watch them all from your mobile device!

Check out the 30-second (okay, 33-second) video below to see how quickly you can create and share videos with the app:

Download

Visit the iTunes store and download “Animoto Video Maker.” Install it on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. If you had our old app, make sure to delete it and install this one! This one is brand new and not just an update to the old version.

Create

After opening the app on your device, tap “Create Video” in the center of the screen. Open “Video Tools” at the base of the screen and you’ll be able to add photos and text as well as change the style and song.

Add images

Select images from your Photo Library, Camera Roll, or take a photo. Once all of the images you want to include have uploaded, tap and drag your images until they’re in the correct order. Tap on an individual image to spotlight, rotate, duplicate, or delete it.

Add text

To continue telling your story, add text. Arrange the text slides throughout your images.

Select a style and soundtrack

If you want you can select a different video style from several HD options or choose from our library of over 1,000 commercial licensed songs to set the tone for your video.

Preview

Tap preview on the top right of your screen to immediately see what your video will look like. Either continue editing your video or add a title and produce it.

Share

Once your video is produced, share it with your friends and family via email, text, Facebook and Twitter. Or save it to your Camera Roll so you can view it anytime.

Watch all of your videos

From within the app, you can view all the videos you created with the app as well as all the videos you create on Animoto.com.