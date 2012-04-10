Great News From Our CEO & Co-Founder

Last June Animoto raised $25M to refocus on our vision for the company and to accelerate our path to get there.

Simply put, we strongly believe in the power of video and will continue to push hard to maintain our leadership position in making it easy for anyone to create and share extraordinary videos. We’re in it for the long haul and while we’ll have lots to celebrate in August when we turn six years old, we feel like we’re just getting started.

We continue to have great product and user adoption momentum. We recently surpassed 4M registered users and last month we added over 200K new users, our biggest month ever. Our users are creating nearly 1M Animoto videos each month and over 10% are created through our new iPhone app that was launched in December. In the past twelve months we’ve also doubled our team size to over 70 employees so we can accelerate our progress against our ambitious product roadmap.

In addition to hiring an amazing group of talented new employees, we’ve also recently added Brad Garlinghouse to our board of directors. Brad is perhaps best known for his Peanut Butter Manifesto but he also served as AOL’s President of Mobile and Consumer and Yahoo’s Senior Vice President of Communications and Communities.

Aside from being a great guy who shares our vision for inspiring people to share their lives using the magic of video, Brad has deep experience with the importance of web innovation in attracting and retaining a thriving user community. Brad will help make our company and products better.

Thanks for reading and for continuing to be a part of the Animoto family. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved together with you but we’re nowhere near done. There’s more to come on that front…

We’re excited to be working and creating Animoto videos together with you.