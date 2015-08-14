Animoto Turns 8: Happy Birthday to Us!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been eight years since we first released Animoto to the world. It’s been a wild ride and, to celebrate our eighth birthday, we’ve put together a video commemorating eight of our favorite company milestones.

Since the launch of Animoto.com in 2007, the world of online video has come a long way. I feel privileged to have witnessed and participated in the industry’s growth and evolution over the years. It’s been a true honor working with our amazing team to build a product that has continued to accomplish our original goal of making it easy for anyone to create powerful, professional video.

We’ve come a long way from our original product, which targeted MySpace users with a single video style (Animoto Original) and support for photos only. Today, thanks to eight years of active dialogue with over 10 million amazing Animoto users, we’ve built out a product that features over 90 styles, supports most media types, runs on iOS and Android, and is targeted to anyone around the globe.

In addition to working hard, our team has also had a lot of fun along the way. Earlier this summer, we had our eighth annual Mid-Year Annual Gathering in NYC (MYAGI for short), bringing together all of our employees from around the world for team building activities, a boat cruise, and presentations. Over the past eight years, it’s been exciting to see the event grow to keep up with our growing team, now 70 employees strong.

In the coming year, we look forward to continuing to making it even easier for businesses, photographers, educators, and family & friends to share their stories with amazing videos. We have a lot of exciting new announcements up our sleeves that we can’t wait to share with you. Thanks so much for coming along on this journey with us!