New Feature! Fine Tune Your Video Speed

We’ve been releasing major new features every few weeks! This week’s feature is all about the speed of your video.

Fine tune your video speed.

Know what’s in your video

We’ve added total video time and available song time to the top right and an indication of what items will make it into your final video. No more guessing if you’re at the limit!

If you add too many items for the length of the song, you’ll see items begin to drop out of the box around your items.

Fast or slow

You can choose the speed at which images appear in your video. This is really useful for getting the feeling of your video right and for getting more images for a given song. Here is how it works.

Choose ‘Edit’ next to your song’s title:

This will open the editing options which include song start point and song pacing. If you uploaded your own MP3 you can edit the song title and artist as they’ll appear next to your finished video here as well:

To change the pacing of your video, just move the pacing slider to the right or left:

And remember, you can always remix and edit previous videos — try adjusting the speed on your previous videos to see the effects!

Try out the new features with a new video!