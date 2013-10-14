Announcing “Best Fit” Photo and Video Syncing

So what’s it all about? “Best Fit” automatically paces your images and video clips to match the length of your favorite tune. No awkward timing and no fussing around to try to pinpoint a precise moment of a song. it’s just one more way our video engine takes the headache out of making beautiful videos. Plus, adding images or changing the song means you no longer have to start from scratch. Now you can do it automatically with just a few clicks.
If you have a Plus, Pro or Pro Premium account, you can give this feature a whirl.
If you’re using Animoto Lite, the “Best Fit” feature is as good an excuse as any to upgrade your account and give your videos that extra polish (along with a bunch of other great features).
