Animoto 3 is Officially Launching: What You Need to Know

*Animoto 3 will be made permanent on October 15, 2020. Keep reading to find out more about all the new features and create your next video in Animoto 3! *
We’ve been listening to feedback from our beta users, and we’ve made a ton of functional improvements to help you create videos you’re proud of. During the week of August 24th, Animoto 3 will officially launch.
Animoto 3 is a faster, easier way for you to create videos that get noticed, and we’re excited for you to try it.
Here’s everything you need to know before we make the move. Starting the week of August 24th:
We’re sure you have questions, and you’re in the right place for answers.
We’re glad you asked!
Animoto 3 gives you the flexibility to create attention-grabbing videos, quickly and easily. In addition to all the new features that we’re about to tell you about, it’s also got a clean new interface that’s designed to put the most important tools right where you need them.
We’ll let our Chief Video Officer Sally do the talking:
Here’s what you’ll get access to when you make the switch:
Animoto 3 is also built to be more powerful under the hood, and we’re really just getting started. If you’re looking for a step-by-step tutorial to putting these new features to work, check out our guide here.
If you’re ready to get started creating vertical videos and beyond, switch to Animoto 3 now.
We’ve done more than listen to feedback since the start of the beta, and if you haven’t tried Animoto 3 in a little while, there are several improvements you may have missed!
Here are a few new tools that you might not have had access to the first time around:
Song trim: One of the very first features added into Animoto 3 Beta after launch. The improved song trim tool includes a waveform for your selected track, allowing you to precisely select the portion of the song you’d like to use.
When you trim the end of a song, a fading effect will automatically be applied to your track, allowing you to add a natural fade-out to your videos.
Animoto 2 was first launched in 2016, and a lot has changed since 2016! Video has become more than a nice to have. It’s the content that customers expect from the brands they shop with, and it's an irreplaceable part of a modern marketing strategy.
We realized that we needed to make some dramatic changes to help our customers stand out in this video-packed landscape. So we started exploring what those changes might look like. We spent months researching, developing, and conducting countless interviews.
A couple of things kept coming up.
So that was our starting point. We needed to make it faster and easier for anyone to create amazing videos. With that goal in mind, we did a lot more research, a lot more development, and many more interviews. Now after months of full-team effort, we’re thrilled to say that Animoto 3 is ready for primetime. It’s also more powerful under the hood, so our engineers and designers will be able to bring you even more exciting features going forward. The launch is really just the beginning.
Yes, for a limited time.
Starting the week of August 24th, when you start a new project or edit an existing project, you’ll do so in Animoto 3. If you want to switch back to Animoto 2 after that week, our team can help. Reach out to our Customer team at help@animoto.com and they’ll be able to switch you back to Animoto 2. Once you’ve switched back to Animoto 2, you’ll be able to return to Animoto 3 from your My Videos page.
Once Animoto 2 is retired, all Animoto customers will be taken to Animoto 3 for good. If you do switch back to Animoto 2 in the interim period, you’ll be notified well before Animoto 2’s retirement date with in-product pop-ups and banners.
The release of Animoto 3 will not impact anyone’s access to Animoto Memories, our legacy product. If you’re a Memories user, you’ll be able to create and edit videos using Animoto Memories in exactly the same way you’ve been able to in the past.
When you edit a Memories video, it will open in Animoto Memories. When you edit a video created in Animoto 2 or Animoto 3, it will open in Animoto 3.
If you have any questions about anything related to Animoto 3, our Customer team is standing by at help@animoto.com to lend a helping hand. If you're looking for the voice-over or cover image features, which are not included in Animoto 3, visit our help center for more information.
You'll find suggestions from our team to help replace those features. We also share some background on why those features are not included in Animoto 3.
We can’t wait to hear what you think of Animoto 3 and see the jaw-dropping, thumb-stopping, thought-provoking, tear-jerking videos you create. We invite you to join us and share those videos in our Facebook group for Animoto customers, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. You’ll find feedback and support from fellow video creators, along with guidance from our team.
Ready to make the switch to the most powerful, most flexible Animoto yet? Click the button below to get started.
© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.