Animoto 3 Beta: What You Need To Know

Interested in learning more about Animoto 3 Beta? In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know, including what Animoto 3 Beta is, how to opt in and out, and how to get in touch with feedback and questions!
Animoto 3 is a faster, easier way to make videos that get you noticed. It’s a brand new version of our marketing video builder, built based on your feedback.
We created our original marketing video builder, now called Animoto 2, back in 2016. The product was designed to make it easy to create marketing videos that stand out on social media. But in the past four years, a lot has changed. Social video has become more than a nice to have—it’s now an integral part of small business marketing. And we believed that we could upgrade our video builder to something that made it even easier to create stunning professional videos.
After months of research and countless interviews, we’ve spent the past three months completely redesigning the entire Animoto experience from the ground up. Animoto 3 Beta is your chance to be among the first to try out the new experience, and we think you’re going to love it!
When you opt in to Animoto 3 Beta, here’s what you can expect to see:
Before we officially launch Animoto 3, we’re making it available to try! To opt in to Animoto 3 Beta, simply log into Animoto, go to your My Videos dashboard, and click on Join Animoto 3 Beta.
When you opt in to Animoto 3 Beta, there are a few things you should know:
Once you’ve tried Animoto 3 Beta, if you want to change back to Animoto 2 for any reason you can for a limited time. But it’s important to note that, once we officially launch Animoto 3, Animoto 2 will no longer be available.
In the meantime, to leave Animoto 3 Beta and go back to Animoto 2, simply click on Back to Animoto 2 on your My Videos dashboard. You’ll be given a short survey asking why you’re going back. We’d appreciate you filling it out so we can learn from your feedback!
Speaking of feedback, we built Animoto 3 based on customer feedback so we’d love to know what you think!
