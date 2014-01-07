Animoto Partners with Wistia

We’ve teamed up with the professional video hosting site Wistia to help you get more from your online videos!

Wistia makes it easy for businesses to manage, share, and track videos and now you can easily export your Animoto videos directly to Wistia.

It’s easy! Log into your Animoto account and navigate to the video you want to host on Wistia. Click Export and select Wistia. Make sure you are logged into your Wistia account. Don’t have one? Sign up for a free plan today.

Why should your business be excited about Animoto partnering with Wistia? Wistia provides you with detailed analytics and complete customization of your video’s player page. Beyond making your video shine, Wistia offers a wide range of educational resources to help you take your video marketing to the next level.

Learn more about Animoto and Wistia and look for more thought leadership from Wistia on our blog in the coming months.