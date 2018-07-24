Guide to the 3 Essential YouTube Ad Types

For businesses, YouTube ads offer several quick, flexible ways to promote a brand or share a message on the second largest search engine in the world. But if you’re never tried YouTube ads before, it can be difficult to know exactly what ads to start with or what a successful ad looks like.
That’s why we’ve broken down the 3 essential types of ads on YouTube to help you find out what each ad does and how you can make your ads look their best.
TrueView ads appear before videos begin or sometimes during YouTube videos longer than 10 minutes. This type of ad is often skippable, so if you’ve seen a YouTube ad with a 5-second countdown, you’ve already seen a TrueView ad.
The good news? Studies have show that viewers who choose to watch an ad 75% more engaged than those who are forced to do so. And when it comes to TrueView ads, you’ll only pay when a viewer chooses to watch for at least 30 seconds or to the end of the video, whichever is shorter, or if they click on a card or other elements of your in-stream creative. That means you’re only paying for interested audiences that really want to engage with your content.
A bumper ad is a 6-second video format designed to drive brand reach and frequency. Bumpers ads can work well on their own or when paired with other YouTube ads. By pairing bumper ads with other YouTube ads, businesses can both extend the reach of an existing campaign and complement broader messaging.
That’s because bumpers ads are a cost-effective way to reach your target audience, ensure your message is seen and heard, and keep you top of mind. In fact, Google tested more than 300 bumper campaigns this year and found that 9 out of 10 drove a significant lift in ad recall.
The goal of this type of video ad is to encourage your viewer to take action. Simply put, a remarketing ad lets you retarget viewers who’ve already engaged with your content or visited your YouTube channel and drive them towards your website. This ad format can work well on its own or when paired with other ad formats as a sort of “deal closer” for a larger ad campaign.
YouTube ads encourage engagement and action from your viewers. But if you know how to create the right type of video ad, you’ll find it easier to connect with the right audience for your brand.
Still have a few video questions? Check out our complete guide to YouTube marketing. Or if you feel ready, jump right in and start creating your first YouTube ad with Animoto.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.