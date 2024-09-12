60+ Thank You Quotes for Friends, Teachers, Employees, + More

Looking for a way to say thanks to a friend, partner, teacher, veteran, or employee? We rounded up 60+ thank you quotes to help you express your gratitude!
Check out our full list or jump ahead to the category that speaks to you. Then, add it to a custom thank you card or video using these free video templates.
Find a thank you quote for…
Let’s face it – it’s easy to take our friends for granted, even though they play an essential role in our happiness and support system. Whether they’ve been there through life’s toughest moments or shared in our biggest triumphs, expressing gratitude to our friends is one of the simplest yet most meaningful gestures we can make. But the words don’t always come easily.
We’ve got your back! Here’s a collection of thank you quotes for friends, perfect for letting them know just how much they mean to you.
How lucky we are to have friends, family, and coworkers that want to wish us a happy birthday! But saying thank you for birthday wishes over and over can come off as a bit repetitive or ingenuine. So let’s shake things up a little!
Here are ten unique ways you can say thank you for the birthday wishes.
Teachers play an extraordinary role in shaping our lives and the lives of our children. Anyone who has had a great teacher knows that it’s not just about the academics, it’s about helping us grow as individuals. Their patience, dedication, and passion often go unrecognized, yet their impact is felt for a lifetime.
We’ve gathered a collection of sincere thank-you quotes for teachers that you can share at any point throughout the school year. Just write them in a card or make a video on behalf of yourself or your kids to say thanks from the bottom of your heart.
A little gratitude goes a long way, especially in the workplace! Simply acknowledging and thanking your employees for their hard work can go a long way in boosting morale, reinforcing a sense of value, and encouraging continued excellence. Use these quotes to create a personalized video like the one below and share it to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day or any big achievement.
Be it as a manager, team leader, or fellow coworker, these thank you quotes for employees will help you show appreciation and encourage them to keep up the amazing work.
Your employees aren’t the only ones keeping the lights on for your business! Don’t forget to thank your customers for all of their support. A video like the one below can be shared on social media or sent directly to your customers to build a lasting relationship beyond the sale.
Veterans are true heroes who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms we enjoy every day. Their bravery, sacrifice, and commitment deserve our deepest respect and gratitude. While we can never fully repay them for their service, a simple "thank you" can go a long way in showing our appreciation.
Whether for Veterans Day or any occasion, these quotes help convey our lasting appreciation for their service. Write a veteran a personalized thank you card or encourage your students to write their own with this list of heartfelt thank you quotes for veterans.
Here’s your reminder to say thanks to your partner! From the little things like helping you get through a hard day to huge milestones like anniversaries, it’s always a good time to let your partner know how much they mean to you.
Feeling tongue-tied? Here are some quotes to inspire you.
