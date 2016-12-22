Checklist: 7 Tips for High-Performance Landing Page Videos

This blog post was written by our friends at Instapage.

Average Americans spend more time watching video than they do working, according to recent reports. How’s that for proof that we’re obsessed with video content?

From laugh-out-loud TV sitcoms to viral clips of heart-pounding stunts that draw viewers to the edge of their seats — the medium has something for everyone, including marketers.

They, and business owners everywhere, have discovered over the last few years that video can do more than just captivate audiences. It also has the power to persuade them. Which is why it comes as no surprise that more and more businesses are incorporating video into their landing pages.

But you can’t just haphazardly throw a video on your landing page. For them to fulfill their potential as persuasive juggernauts, they need to be integrated the right way. Here’s a brief checklist to make sure your video performs to its potential on your landing page:

Before you start creating your video, think about how you’ll tell your story . Without a game plan, you’ll be shooting aimlessly and your finished product may look scatterbrained and disorganized. Trigger an emotional reaction in your viewers with a stirring branded story. Visuals aren’t the only things that improve viewer comprehension — so do stories. Your audience wants to be informed, but moved too. Remember, people don’t buy products — they buy feelings. Make sure your video has the right focus. Do prospects want to see an entire video of a cartoon character whose problem is solved by your mobile app? Or do they want to see actual in-app screenshots that show how the product works? It’s up to you to figure out which resonates best with your audience. Include directions in your video. Let viewers know what they have to do to convert on your landing page. How do they get started using your product? How do they contact you? This should be something related to filling out your form and clicking your call-to-action button . After your video is added to your landing page, make sure it shows properly in all browsers. Yes, most people use a select few browsers, but do you want to risk missing out on sales from people who use a less popular one, like Opera? You can download a variety of browsers and test manually, or use a service like BrowserStack . Check to make sure your video looks good on mobile devices. Desktop is no longer the number one source of internet traffic, so it’s crucial to make sure your video looks good on cell phones and tablets too. Monitor your video landing page’s results with tools like Google Analytics, and collect visitor feedback to determine things to A/B test and optimize.

Have you seen promising results with video landing pages? Are there any tips you’d add to this list? Let us know in the comments!