Easy To Use Online Video Editor Without Watermark

Videos are one of the most effective forms of marketing, but with millions of videos on the web, marketers need to ensure that viewers can tell their content apart from the competition.

Create Amazing Videos Without a Watermark Using Animoto’s Online Video Editor

With paid subscriptions, you can remove or edit watermarks as you see fit. You can upload a logo of your own using online video editing tools.

What is a Watermark?

A watermark is a symbol or emblem that represents your company or brand. Usually, you find a watermark in the corner of a video to let you know who it was created by or what tools were used to make it. Watermarks can also be used to discourage others from claiming your content as their own. On top of that, watermarks are a subtle way to increase brand awareness.

But they need to correctly represent your brand. Animoto gives you the freedom to create and edit videos with or without a watermark; it's all up to you.

How to Remove a Watermark From a Video in Animoto

Making watermark-free videos is a feature offered for all paid Animoto subscriptions. It’s easy to edit watermarks out of your videos:

First off, sign up or log in to your Animoto account. Head to the My Videos page and hover your cursor over the video you want to edit, or click Create to start a new video project. Click Edit or Continue Editing if you’re using an existing project, and make any changes you’d like. Click on the Design tab, then select Watermark and remove any existing images you’ve uploaded. Click the Export button, and you're finished! Your video will be finalized with no watermark.

Does Animoto Have a Watermarked Product Version?

Yes! Our free plan features watermarks in all published videos. See here for information on subscription pricing plans.

Can You Add Company Branding as a Watermark in Animoto?

On top of being able to remove watermarks from your videos, you can add your own logos to elevate your brand and make your videos stand out. Here’s how:

Log in to your Animoto account and click on the video you want to add branding to. From the video workspace, click the Design tab in the top left. Click on the Watermark tab, then click Upload to add your logo. Make sure the logo is at least 800 pixels in length on its longest side. Otherwise, the watermark will appear pixelated in your video.

To learn more about adding watermarks to your Animoto videos, check out our watermark video guide.

How Can Users Edit and Create Video?

Animoto is made with the user in mind. No need for elaborate, hard-to-understand video editing tools. Drag-and-drop your way to stunning video experiences—no video-making experience required. With our editor workspace and intuitive user interface, anybody can make sleek, professional-quality videos.

Start from scratch, or utilize one of our fully customizable, easy-to-use templates. With access to millions of stock photos and video clips, thousands of licensed songs, and watermark customization, Animoto offers a comprehensive and accessible video editing experience.

Get started with our complete guide!

What Are the Benefits of Using Animoto?

Videos are the best way to market online. Studies show that approximately 54% of consumers want more video content from brands they support. Not only that, 93% of businesses landed a new customer after sharing a video on social media. When it comes to making beautiful, intuitively-designed videos with or without watermarks, Animoto is a premier option. Animoto offers stock media assets, licensed music, video templates, and so much more.

Millions of pictures and videos at your disposal

We help you save precious time and valuable money by eliminating the need to spend hours—or excess dollars—sourcing media. Our video editor does the legwork for you by delivering access to a library of millions of stock photos and video clips via Getty Images. You can also upload your own images and video clips with ease using our video editor's drag-and-drop feature.

Set the mood with one of over 3,000 songs

Animoto comes equipped with a library of thousands of licensed songs at your fingertips. With our filtering options, you can always find a song that fits your content. Feel free to upload your own music.

Need music for Instagram Stories? Learn about Animoto's 700+ tracks to add to your stories.

Unlimited videos

We don't impose creation limits on any of our accounts, regardless of the subscription type. Whether you're working on a one-time project or are keeping up with your social media feed, you can create as many videos as you need.

A community of millions

Joining Animoto puts you in the company of millions of marketers and creators. Our community values constructive feedback and positive contributions, with no spamming. Join our Animoto Social Video Marketing Community today.

