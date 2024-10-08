How to Make a Video with Pictures (The easy way!)

Want to learn how to create a video with pictures alone? It’s easy with Animoto! In this step-by-step tutorial we’ll show you how to make a video with pictures complete with music, text, and even videos if you’ve got ‘em!

Before we dive in, take a quick look at this chart to find the video maker tool that’s right for you and your video’s vision. They’re both 100% beginner-friendly!

Which should you choose? Memories vs. Animoto 3

Both Memories and Animoto 3 are great tools for turning large amounts of photos into stunning videos. Here’s a quick summary of each tool’s strengths and some example videos to help you decide:

MADE WITH MEMORIES

MADE WITH ANIMOTO 3

Ready to go? Start your video then jump ahead to the step-by-step instructions for each tool.

Make a video with photos in Animoto 3

Want to make a totally unique and customizable video? Animoto 3 is the right tool for you! We’ll break it down step by step below but for now, here’s a quick recap:

Step 1: Select a template or start from scratch.

Step 2: Add images and video clips.

Step 3: Customize your video.

Step 1: Choose a video template

Templates make it quick and easy to make a video with pictures. Begin by choosing a slideshow template that matches up with the type of project you’re creating, like birthdays, weddings, vacation memories, recaps, memorials, and more. Or, if you’re looking to start from a clean slate, you can also create a totally unique video from scratch.

Remember, you can always change your aspect ratio, colors, and more later.

Here are some of our most popular picture-forward templates:

Step 2: Add your photos & video clips

Start by uploading your video clips and photos. Don’t have enough? Check out our Getty Images stock library with over 1 million clips and images.

Once your media is uploaded, drag and drop it right into your project to replace the placeholder media. Add additional blocks to switch up the layout or add a burst block to display photos in quick succession. It’s up to you!

Optional: If you’re creating a video for a business, upload your logo as a corner watermark and keep your brand on display throughout your video. Or, add a logo block to the beginning or end of your video.

step 3: Add your text

Technically at this point, you’ve already created a video with pictures, but we can do better than that! Replace the template text with your own message and change the font, colors, and legibility to make it pop. Then, drag and drop your text wherever you want.

step 4: Customize the look and feel

Switch up the text animations, choose a different video style, filters, or fonts, and add custom colors. The possibilities are endless!

Check out this blog for a more in-depth look at our user-friendly customization tools.

Step 5: Share away

When you’re happy with your video, click the blue “play” button on the bottom-left-hand corner of your screen to preview it. Then, just click export to share your video directly to social media or download it as an HD file to embed on your website or share via email.

And that, my friends, is how to make a beautiful video with pictures.

Make a video with photos in Memories

Want to create a video with pictures in minutes? You’re in the right place! We’ll dig into the details below, but here’s a quick recap of how to get started:

Step 1: Select a video style in Memories.

Step 2: Upload and arrange your photos.

Step 3: Customize your video.

Step 1: Select Memories

Go to Animoto and make a free account. Then, click the “Create a video” button and you will have the option to create a video in Animoto 3 or Memories. Let’s give Memories a try!

Step 2: Choose a video style

Next, select a video style. Styles are pre-designed bundles of animations and transitions that you can apply to your entire video.

Browse styles by category or industry to find the right fit for your video. Just hover over the styles or click on them for a quick preview.

Pro tip: Styles with the slider icons offer more customization over the design. Styles with a half-circle icon come in light and dark mode.

Once you’ve found the right style for your video, just click “CREATE VIDEO.” Don’t worry, you can always change your video style later.

Step 3: Upload your media

Now for the heart of your video – your pictures! Click on the plus sign in the media placeholder. Then, select the picture icon to upload your photos and videos. If you’re short on media, you can always pull photos and videos from our free stock library.

Your photos will be automatically uploaded to your video. The order they appear in your media tray aligns with the order in which they’ll be shared in your video.

Step 4: Edit and rearrange your media

Want to rearrange it a bit? Just drag and drop to arrange your photos and videos and tell your story. Or, select multiple items and click the shuffle button in the left hand toolbar to experiment with different arrangements.

Video clips can be trimmed to your desired length by clicking on them and moving the bumpers to your desired start and stop points. You can also choose to mute your videos or include their original audio.

To make special photos stay on-screen longer, just select your photo and click the gold star to put it in the “Spotlight.”

Optional step: Add your logo

If you’re creating content for a business, you can also add an intro or outro with your logo! Click the logo button on the left hand toolbar and upload a jpeg or png file of your logo. Then, you can toggle your logo to appear during your intro, outro, or both.

You can also add a caption or call to action like “Learn more on our website” below your outro logo.

Finally, select a logo animation and you’re ready to go to the next step!

Step 5: Add text and captions

Now it’s time to tell your story with a bit of text. You can add an optional caption (50 characters max.) next to each photo or video. Just click on your media, type in the caption below, and hit save.

If you want your text to display on its own, just click on the media placeholder again and select the T for Title Card. Then, type in your title and an optional subtitle and it will appear in its own scene.

Text size and font are automatically set and cannot be changed.

Step 6: Add a song and set your pacing

Once you have the flow of your slideshow video down, add music to amplify the emotion and make your video more engaging. You can stick with the default track for your video style or find a new one from our library of licensed music.

To do this, click the “Change Song” button just above your media tray. Then, select from our suggested songs or browse our full library. From here, you can sort by mood, tempo, use case, and instrumental or vocal. Preview the tracks until you find the perfect one for your story then click “SELECT.”

To switch things up and evoke a new emotion with a new set of photos, add another song! Just click “Add another song” at the bottom of your workspace and an additional media tray will appear. Then you just add your items and follow the same steps as above.

If you have something more specific in mind, you can always upload your own music track. Just make sure you have the rights to it to avoid your copyright issues.

Once your songs are locked in, just make sure the pace of your video matches. Click on the timestamp next to the song title to trim it to your desired length and speed up or slow down the pace of your project.

Step 7: Produce and share

Lastly, it’s time to preview your video and make any finishing touches! Click the teal button to preview your video. If you need to make changes, you can always exit and navigate back to the Style or Create tab.

Once you’re ready to go, preview your video again and then click “PRODUCE” to generate a high-definition version of your project. Fill in the title, date, and description as needed then download in your preferred format.

And just like that, you now know how to create a video with pictures, videos, and music, no expensive software needed!

Create video with pictures with Animoto

Animoto was specifically designed to instantly transform your photos and videos into a professional video – no experience required! In just minutes, you can drag and drop your favorite photos into a video that’s perfect for sharing at parties, memorials, in meetings, online, or anywhere you can imagine.

Sign up for free today to get started!

