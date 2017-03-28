Buffer: Square Videos Get More Views & Engagement on Social Media

In anticipation of the launch of square videos in our Marketing Video Builder, we teamed up with the social media experts at Buffer to run some tests and find out how square videos and landscape videos compare. Buffer published the results in a great post on their blog, Square vs. Landscape Video – $1.5K Worth of Experiments: Here’s How They Compare.

Before diving in, we knew one thing — square videos (1:1) take up 78% more real estate in the mobile news feed than landscape videos.

What effect do these “bigger” videos have on engagement, views, and cost? Buffer dove in to find out. They ran 10 tests with 60 different video variations, including square, landscape, and letterbox versions.

The results? Brian Peters, Digital Strategist at Buffer, writes, “After all was said and done, both square video and letterbox video (1:1 format) outperformed landscape video when it came to average engagements, views, and completion rate (%) – particularly on mobile devices.” You can see this in action in the charts below.

To find out more about Buffer’s results – including takeaways about video length, opening image, and more, head over to the Buffer blog. As we expand on our tests with Buffer, we’ll be sure to provide more learnings and insights! Did anything from Buffer’s report surprise you? Let us know in the comments!