Bring Your Stories to Life: Sally’s Creation Tips and Best Practices

If you tuned into Brand Camp, you probably heard us say, “People don’t share ads. They share stories.” During Sally’s session, she showed us how to put that concept into practice, taking our stories are turning them into engaging videos.
Check out her full demo here and keep reading for Sally’s best practices for storytelling videos and tips for getting the most out of our new storyboards.
Before you can create a storytelling video, you need to identify the story that you want to tell. Sally suggests spending some down time, such as your commute to work in the morning, considering what you’re passionate about when it comes to your business. Focusing on the types of videos that you can create before you start planning the specific content tends to open up your mind to possibilities beyond the first concept that pops into your head.
Remember, these storytelling videos aren’t meant to sell. They’re a way to communicate with your audience and endear yourself to them. The goodwill you build up creating this sort of content will pay off with brand awareness from current and potential customers alike.
As you’re working to identify what you want to say, here are some guiding principles to bear in mind that should spark a few ideas:
Once you’ve identified the story you want to tell, it helps to write it all out ahead of time. Everyone has their own creative process, but taking the time to sketch out what you need to get across by the end of the video to tell your story goes a long way toward figuring out what your most interesting points are. You may even identify a few points you can get away with not including.
With your plan in mind, it’s time to move on to the main event, the video creation itself! When you already know your plan of attack, this step can move a lot quicker. Consult Sally’s best practices to make sure you’re putting your best video foot forward.
Sally also covered how best to utilize our storyboard collection, which we’ll cover in the next section.
It’s tempting to only consider the storyboards that pertain to your industry, but we encourage you to consider messages, designs, and formats that you think could serve as a useful starting point when creating your videos, even if don’t seem to be related to your business at first. We design our storyboards to be versatile, and the themes that we give you to start from can apply across a variety of fields.
And we practice what we preach! The video Sally created during her demo for High Street Soap started from our Real Estate Explainer Storyboard.
Here are a few more ideas to bear in mind:
Any questions? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.
If you have any questions for us, let us know in the comments! For access to a community of fellow video creators, join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, by clicking the button below!
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.