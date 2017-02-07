A/B Testing for Video: What Variations to Test

We recently shared the first post in our A/B Testing for Video series, on what A/B testing is. Now that you’re in the know, and understand why you should be A/B testing your marketing videos, it’s time to start thinking about what elements of your videos you should test.
As we mentioned in our last installment, we think it’s worthwhile to A/B test as often as you can — sometimes your original video will perform best, but sometimes one simple tweak can make a major difference.
For example, when adventure company WV Skydivers posted a Facebook video ad, they A/B tested two versions – one that started with a photo and one that started with a video clip. The variation that started with a video clip reached over 10K people, while the variation that started with a photo reached only 1.2K. Had they only run the variation with the photo they may have missed out on more than $10K in new bookings that resulted from the campaign. Check out both the winning and losing variations in the video below.
Ready to start testing your marketing videos? We’ve put together some lists of different variations you can test. And yes, there are loads of things that you can test when it comes to video — the possibilities are endless. But don’t get overwhelmed. Remember that with each test you do, you’ll learn something that you can take with you going forward. Testing helps you learn and improve your video strategy all the time. For instance, after the A/B test above, WV Skydivers knows to start with video clips instead of photos going forward. That leaves the opportunity, with their next campaign, to test something different to make their videos even more effective.
The first set of test variations that we’ll take a look at are media variations. Like the WV Skydivers example above, these tests involve making changes to the photos and/or video clips in your video. Here are some ideas:
The text in your videos is also a great thing to test — especially when you’re posting videos on Facebook, where 85% of videos are viewed with the sound off. There are a lot of different ways you can vary the text in your videos for testing:
You can also create different lengths of the same video to see which performs better. In this example, vegan chocolate purveyor Rescue Chocolate ran two version of the same ad – one 0:15 seconds and one 0:30 seconds. The 0:15 second ad reached nearly 15,000 people and received nearly 500 reactions, comments, and shares. The 0:30 second ad reached 13,000 people and received just over 400 reactions, comments, and shares. Learn more about their story on our success stories page.
If your video has audio – whether it’s a voice-over, someone talking on camera, or simply a music track, you can test different versions. Here are some ideas:
Before we move on we just want to say, don’t get overwhelmed! We realize that we’ve listed a lot of potential variations to test. Don’t worry. You don’t need to test every single one of these things all at once. With each video, make a hypothesis about a single change that might make a difference in your results and test that one thing. The results of each test will help you improve your video marketing strategy, a little bit at a time.
Last time we asked you to think about how and where you’re currently using video and what your intended goals for your videos are. In anticipation for the next post in our series, start thinking about what variations you can test for each of these videos. Try to come up with variations that you really think will lead to more engagement or capture viewers attention more effectively. In the next installment of our A/B Testing for Video series, we’ll show you how to create video variations for testing, using Animoto.
