How to Embed a Video in Google Slides (and get it to play!)

We’ve all sat through meetings where the presenter just can’t seem to get the video to play. Or maybe you’ve (also) been that person. Well, we’re here to make sure sharing your presentation video is seamless. Not only will we show you how to embed video in Google Slides, but we’ll share best practices for creating and sharing videos during presentations too.

Let’s get right to it!

How to embed a video in Google Slides

We’ll break it down in further detail below, but here’s the long and short of it:

Step 1: Open your presentation in Google Slides.

Click on the slide you want to add the video to.

Click Insert > Video.

Choose where to get your video from (Drive or YouTube)

Select your file and upload.

Reposition your video and trim down as needed.

Present!

Open your presentation and select your slide

No matter where you’re pulling your video from, you’ll need to start with a presentation first. Either open up an existing presentation or start a new one using the templates at the top of the homepage.

First thing's first, navigate to the slide on which you'll be embedding your video.

Insert your video

With your slide selected, click Insert > Video from the top toolbar.

Next, you’ll see that you have the option to either add a video from your Google Drive account or directly from YouTube:

Drive

If your project isn’t already in Drive, you’ll need to upload it here first. If it’s already in Drive, just navigate to the folder it’s stored in, select your video, and click Insert.

YouTube

Want to add a video that’s on YouTube? You don’t need to worry about downloading it – just paste its URL into the search bar. You can even upload your own videos to YouTube as “unlisted” so that only you and people with the link can watch it.

Customize the embedded video in Google Slides

Alright! So your video is in the right place. Now how do you perfect it for your presentation?

To reposition your video: Use the toggles on the corners of your video to scale it up or down. Just drag and drop it to reposition it on your slide.

Use the toggles on the corners of your video to scale it up or down. Just drag and drop it to reposition it on your slide.

Click on your video then select "Format options" from the toolbar just above your slide. Another toolbar will appear on the right. First choose if you want your video to appear automatically, after the click, or manually. Then, trim it by inputting your desired start and end times into the timeline. You can also choose to add a drop shadow to your video or add alt text.

How to play a video in Google Slides

First up, keep in mind the settings you’ve chosen for your video. Will it play on click, automatically, or manually? You can always change this by clicking on your video and opening the format option menu.

Videos in Google Slides will play with sound, but there are some things to keep in mind to make sure you nail it:

YouTube videos: If you're inserting a video from YouTube, the sound will play as long as your device's volume is turned up.

If you're inserting a video from YouTube, the sound will play as long as your device's volume is turned up. Google Drive videos: If you're inserting a video from Google Drive, the sound will also play automatically when the video starts, as long as the video file has audio.

During presentation mode: When you are presenting, ensure your device's audio is unmuted and the volume is turned up. If you're connected to an external speaker or projector, ensure that the audio is set up properly for sound to play.

Adding videos to presentations: Examples, templates, & guidelines

When used correctly, videos enhance your message, make complex ideas more digestible, and keep your audience engaged. But with any tool, there are some best practices you’ll want to follow. In this section, we’ll walk you through some key tips for effectively incorporating videos into your presentation and making it an engaging and impactful experience.

Then, we’ll give you some examples and templates of videos that you may want to include in your next presentation. Let’s dive in!

Best practices

Keep videos relevant: Ensure each video directly supports the presentation’s main points and enhances the message.

Keep videos short and engaging to hold audience attention. If possible, keep them around 1 minute or so.

Videos should fit smoothly within the flow of your slides, complementing rather than distracting. Allow yourself time to set them up by introducing them or going through examples before you press play.

Use high-resolution videos with clear audio to maintain professionalism.

Interactive elements: Encourage engagement by adding videos that prompt discussion or highlight key takeaways. You may even want to follow up your video with a few discussion questions to get the ball rolling.

Videos for presentations

Each of the videos below is actually a video template! That means that you can customize any one of them for your own presentation. You’ll also see some examples of presentations that you can add them to. Check it out!

Company About Us

Use it for…

Sales presentations

Client onboardings

Employee onboardings

Use this template

Why Choose Us

Use it for…

Sales presentations

Use this template

Product Demo

Use it for…

Sales presentations

Trainings

Use this template

Self-Introduction

Use it for…

Classroom introductions

Company introductions

Sales presentations

Use this template

Presentation video templates

Loving the idea of adding video to your next presentation? Well what if you made the entire thing a video? Here are some templates that you can use to transform slides into animated, engaging videos and recaps.

You can even use Animoto’s built-in screen and webcam recorder to give a virtual on-demand presentation that your audience can watch again and again! Here are the templates:

Use this template

Use this template

Use this template

Use this template

Google Slides video FAQs

Why won't my video play on Google Slides?

Your video might not play on Google Slides if the file format isn't supported, there's an issue with the internet connection, or the video is linked rather than embedded. Ensure the video is in a compatible format like MP4 and embedded directly into the slide. Additionally, check permissions if the video is from an external platform like YouTube.

What video format does Google Slides support?

Google Slides supports video formats such as MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. MP4 files are widely compatible and maintain quality.

How to loop Google Slides video

To loop a video in Google Slides, first click on the video and press play. Then, right click the video and click the “Loop” button.

Can you make Google Slides a video?

Although Google Slides does not have a direct option to export as a video, there are two ways you do achieve this.

Download the slides as a PowerPoint file and then use PowerPoint’s "Export" feature to create a video. Use free screen recording software to record the presentation while playing it.

Can you upload a video to Google Slides directly from your computer?

No, you must first upload your video to Google Drive. Once the video is in Google Drive, go to the slide where you want to add it, click "Insert," then "Video," and select the video from your Drive to embed it in the presentation.