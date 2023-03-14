How to Add Voice-over Narration to Presentation Videos

Presentation videos allow you to make your pitch to anyone, from anywhere. With the right combination of text, music, visuals, and voice-over, you can engage and persuade any audience.
In this blog, we’ll share tips to create impactful voice-over presentations that spark emotions and help you connect with anyone who watches.
Presentation videos can be leveraged throughout your entire organization. Any department, from sales to marketing, customer support, and HR can create a video to share information in an engaging way.
Many of today’s top hybrid companies are already using video to connect and inform their teams, clients, and online audiences. Just last year, in fact, presentation videos were among the most commonly-made videos by businesses. Here are just a few reasons why they are becoming such a widely-used tool.
Animoto makes it easy to create voice over presentation videos! Just follow the steps below to create a complete and polished presentation that can engage any audience.
First things first, choose a template! Use one of the free presentation templates below, or browse through our template library for a great starting point. You can also create your own video from scratch for the perfect fit!
Next, create your voice-over. You can either record a voice-over track from scratch or upload existing voice-overs right into Animoto. Just follow these simple instructions or dive into our complete guide to voice-over to learn how:
Now it’s time to edit your voice-overs. You can drag the buffers on either end of the recording to trim off any unwanted sound. Then, drag and drop the recording throughout your audio timeline to align with the visuals on screen.
Select on your voice-over track and click the volume button. Then, increase or decrease the volume of your track to help it shine over any background music.
Once your voice-over is in place, edit your video as usual! Apply different themes to transform the design of your video. Or, make your video on-brand by adding your logo and brand colors. Then just add supporting text, photos, video clips, and screen recordings to create a compelling and easy-to-follow presentation.
Finally, your presentation is ready to share. Download your video to your device for easy sharing and storage. You can then add your presentation to a portable USB to present it in person. Alternatively, you can embed your presentation in an email or share it directly to social media to connect with your online audiences.
If you don’t have much experience with recording voice-overs, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together some tips to help you record great voice-overs in fewer tries!
Scripts can save you a lot of time! Instead of having to cut out pauses and “umms” from your voice-overs, try writing a script so you can stay on track. This will boost your confidence, help you sync your voice-over with your video, and ensure that you know exactly what to say and when.
Cut down on background noise to create more professional and crisp-sounding recordings. Small confined spaces like closets are great at filtering out background noises. Even recording in a room away from windows can eliminate unwanted outside noises and let your voice shine through.
Go through a practice run before the “real deal”. This will help you feel more comfortable and confident once you click the record button. Practice makes perfect, you know!
Recording a long voice-over presentation can be quite the mouthful. Instead of worrying about saying everything all at once, record multiple voice-over tracks and piece them together! Doing so makes it easier to trim bit by bit and drag your recordings throughout the video so they align perfectly with your visuals.
Last but not least, use a good microphone. Even using the microphone on your headphones will provide you with crisper audio than your computer’s mic. But if you’re creating a series of voice-over presentations, you may want to consider using a high-quality external microphone like the ones on this list.
Presentation videos can be made for virtually any topic! From recapping a meeting, to sharing quarterly results and making a sales pitch, you can personalize any presentation with voice-over. Here are some video ideas and templates you can use for free to start off on the right foot.
Present to your peers, board members, or classroom with a voice-over video! This template brings topics to life with simple text boxes, animations, pictures, and video clips.
Make a great first impression by creating your own custom sales prospecting videos! You can use these videos to present your unique value proposition, product or service details, and stats about your industry.
Explain the importance of new workplace policies with a business presentation! These are great assets for managers, HR professionals, and anyone who wants to educate their teams.
Recap the best parts of your latest in-person and online meetings in an engaging way. With meeting recap videos, you can make sure your key takeaways are front and center. It’s also an impressive delivery method for sharing findings and results with clients!
Make sure new customers hit the ground running by creating an engaging onboarding video! This can be used to get new clients setup with a new product or make sure that they know where to go for help. It’s a great touchpoint to include right at the start of your relationship.
Whether you want to make personal connections online or build excitement for your next presentation, you can do so with voice-over videos! And with professional templates at your fingertips, you can create a video in less time with double the impact. All you need is an idea and your voice!
Video presentations should be around thirty to sixty seconds for maximum engagement. These presentations engage your audience through visuals and audio to engage viewers with multiple learning styles.
All you need is a voice-over recorder and a microphone to record voice-overs! As a bonus, you can use an integrated recorder and video-maker to turn your recordings into engaging presentation videos.
External USB microphones can make your voice-overs sound more crisp and professional. Oftentimes, even using the mic on your headphones provides better quality than computer microphones.