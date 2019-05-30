60 Quotes about Dads for Father's Day

Thinking about making a video for dad, but don't know what to say? We’ve put together a list of funny and heartfelt dad quotes to help you out. Take a look and find the right Happy Father’s Day quotes for you.

Famous Quotes about Dads

There are a lot of dad quotes out there, but here are a few of our favorites. Moving and meaningful, each one lets Dad know you care.

“When my father didn’t have my hand… he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” — Pam Brown "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” —Emile Gaboriau My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. —Jim Valvano "I love my father as the stars—he's a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart." —Terri Guillemets “My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” ―Clarence Budington Kelland “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” —Liza Minnelli “Average fathers have patience. Good fathers have more patience. Great fathers have an ocean of patience.” —Reed Markham “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.”― Ama H. Vanniarachchy

Dad quotes from a daughter

A father’s relationship with his daughter is special. Let Dad know it with a Father’s Day message that highlights that unique bond.

Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad. A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she’ll never outgrow your heart. No matter how far away I roam, I’m your daughter and with you I’m home. A daughter needs her dad to be the standard against she will judge all men. In my case, it’s a pretty high standard. I am a princess not because I have a prince, but because my father is a king. When I was little, you lifted me on your shoulders. Now that I’m grown, you lift me up with your love. Happy Father’s Day. Dad, I know you’ve loved me as long as I’ve lived, but I’ve loved you my whole life. A dad is someone you never outgrow your need for. Happy Father’s Day, from you little girl.

Dad quotes from a son

Show Dad how much he’s helped you grow with these Father's Day sayings. Try them out as a message from a young child or use them yourself as a son who’s already all grown up.

Dad, you’ve always been my hero. I’m so lucky to have your love and guidance in my life. A father's love will always be imprinted on the heart of a son. You’ve shown me strength isn’t all about muscles. I hope one day to be half the man you are. No matter how tall I grow, I still look up to you. Thank you for giving me a model of what a man should be. Happy Father’s Day from your favorite son. I’m blessed to have both a father and a friend in you. A good father doesn’t tell you he loves you—he shows you. Thank you for showing me every day.

Quotes for a stepdad

Stepfathers deserve a little love on Father’s Day, too! And these quotes for a stepdad will let him know how musch you appreciate all he’s done for you.

A stepfather means so many things... an understanding heart, a source of strength and of support, right from the very start. A stepparent is so much more than just a parent: They made the choice to love when they didn't have to. "It's not flesh and blood but the heart that makes us father and son." —Johann Schiller We aren’t just step, we aren’t just half, we’re family. “My stepdad may not have given me life, but he sure has made my life better." —Gerardo Campbell Family not by birth but by good fortune, I’m so lucky to have you in my life. A child cannot have too many people who love them and want to help them succeed. Thank you for being there for me. “He never treated me like I was a package deal. I wasn’t a burden in his eyes, I was a bonus.” —Ashley Stock “The difference between a ‘man’ and a ‘father’ is that the former shares his genes, but latter gives his life.” ―Craig D. Lounsbrough You’re more than just a husband to my mom. You’ve been a father to me, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life.

Funny dad quotes

Have a dad with a great sense of humor? Try one of these funny quotations from children and dads reflecting on fatherhood.

“Having children is like living in a frat house. Nobody sleeps, everything’s broken and there’s a lot of throwing up.” —Ray Romano “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert “Happy Fathers Day, Dad! I wouldn’t trade you for anything. Of course, nobody’s offered me anything.” —Melanie White “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” —Jon Stewart “My daughter got me a 'World’s Best Dad' mug. So we know she’s sarcastic.” —Bob Odenkirk “When I was a kid, I said to my father one afternoon, Daddy, will you take me to the zoo? He answered, If the zoo wants you, let them come and get you.” —Jerry Lewis “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” —Charles Wadsworth “I've been to war. I've raised twins. If I had a choice, I'd rather go to war.” —George W. Bush “Just once on Father's Day I wish my kids would give me a #1 Dad mug instead of one with my actual ranking.” —Andy Borowitz “Remember: What dad really wants is a nap. Really.” —Dave Barry

Great, groan-worthy dad jokes

Give Dad the gift of laughter with an assortment of so-bad-they’re-funny dad jokes.