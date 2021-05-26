Our Top 6 Songs for Father’s Day Videos

Now that Mother’s Day has passed, it’s time to think about what to do to celebrate Dad on Father’s Day. Video makes for a heartfelt and easy gift that can be customized for any kind of dad.

If you’re planning to make a video for the fathers in your life–whether he’s your children’s father, your own dad, or maybe a man who’s been the father figure in your life–here are our top six songs that can help set the right tone.

“The Story Unfolds (Instrumental)” by Dan Phillipson “Daddy's Broken Down Car” by ToddZero “Who’s That Daddy (Instrumental)” by Jamie Dunlap, Julian Smith & Scott Nickoley “The Big Happy” by Henry Parsley, Louis Edwards “Daddy’s Angel (Acoustic)” by Tony Carter “It’s Alright” by The Weak Need

Are you planning to use one of these songs for your Father’s Day tribute? Or do you have another song in mind? Let us know in the comments below. And to all the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day from Animoto!