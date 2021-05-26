5 Easy Ways to Promote Your Business with a Father’s Day Video

Father’s Day is coming up fast, and it’s never too early to let gift-givers shopping for Dad know about your holiday deals. Whether you’re promoting a dads-only deal, sharing a seasonal sale, or just want to say Happy Father’s Day to your customers, make your message unique with video.

Need a little video inspiration? Take a look at these five ways you can create Father’s Day content for your business with just a few clicks.

Share the details of your Dad’s Day sale

If you’re running a sale targeting Father’s Day gift-givers, sharing a video ad can help your business get noticed. Grab a few photos from your catalog, or use our Getty Images library of stock images and video clips, and make sure to highlight your special offer, whether it’s a discount, free shipping, or a free gift.

Try out our Father’s Day Deal template to share the details of your offer this Father’s Day.

Promote your gift-worthy products

Have a popular product that’ll make a great gift for Dad? You can easily repurpose photos and video clips you already have to create a Father’s Day-focused promotion video.

Create yours using the Bite-sized Product Intro template, and be sure to include a clear call-to-action, encouraging your audience to get their Father’s Day gifts for Dad right away.

Suggest your service as a Father’s Day gift

Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for. So if you offer a great service that’ll make an even better gift for Dad, now’s the time to spread the word. You can go into detail and discuss the features that will make your offering a hit on Father’s Day in a video for your website, or you can create something a little simpler for your social channels.

An easy place to start is our Service Teaser template, giving shoppers a glimpse of what you have to offer for the dad who already has everything.

Get customers involved

Videos that engage and entertain tend to perform best on social media. Put together a short video ahead of Father’s Day that encourages your followers to share why their dad is the best.

Then, use the Editorial Quote List template to compile their responses and share with your community on Father’s Day.

Wish your customers a happy Father’s Day

Creating a video simply to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day is a smart way to spread the word about your business.

Use our Father’s Day Greeting template to send well wishes to your customers, and feel free to feature photos and video clips of your own dad to make your message more personal.

Get started now

If you’re using video to promote your business this Father’s Day, we’d love to see what you’ve come up with. Share your videos with us in our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, or let us know your Father’s Day video plans in the comments below.