Introducing Chalk Blossoms, A New Style For Mother’s Day Videos

Chalk Blossoms is an enchanting new video style featuring a chalkboard-inspired frame that displays photos and videos as flowers bloom in the background. Created for Mother’s Day, Chalk Blossoms’ presentation and effects help share a story about and for the special woman in your life.

On April 28th, we announced our Mother’s Day Video Sweepstakes, #FlyWithMom, on Facebook. Create a video on Animoto for your mom or mother figure, and you could win a vacation together. Check out our Facebook page to learn how you submit your video.

Need some musical inspiration for your Mother’s Day video? Check out the example below and try some of the following tracks from our music library.

Making Memories by Steve Fawcett

Wave Goodbye by Mike Schmid

A Mother’s Love by Jonathan Elias, Sarah Trevino

Beautiful Being by Eastern Sun

On and On by Friska Vijor

To all of the moms out there, all of us at Animoto wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day!