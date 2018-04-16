4 Video Marketing Tips for Mother’s Day

For many businesses, Mother’s Day is a huge marketing opportunity. Over $20 billion is estimated to be spent for Mother's Day this year, with American shoppers spending an average of $180 per person. We’re here to help you make the most of it with a collection of Mother's Day marketing tips and ideas for videos you can create easily. Let’s jump right in!

Tip #1: Use a video template

These examples are suggestions for how you might update the imagery and message to customize our templates for Mother’s Day. Remember that you’re free to change up everything from the photos and video clips to the text, colors, font, and even add your logo.

Editorial Quote List template

Our Editorial Quote List template is an option that can easily be updated for Mother's Day with a collection of quotes about moms. Feel free to borrow the quotes from our video example, or check out our blog post of quotes for Mother's Day.

Valentine's Day Sale template

To update our Valentine's Day Sale template, simply swap out "Valentine's Day" with "Mother's Day," add your own sale details and logo, and you're good to go! Here's an example.

Seasonal Promotion template

You can also take our Seaonal Promotion template for a spin for your Mother's Day-related promotions. Here's what it looks like in action.

Tip #2: Think beyond the sale.

Not every Mother's Day video has to be a sale. There are lots of ways to get your business out there with video, without marketing down your prices. We've put together a few examples.

Build around quotes

We shared an example of a quote video up above. But there's lots of ways you can use quotes, aside from just in an inspirational way. One of these is by sharing reviews. Highlight a line or review from someone who gave your product as a Mother's Day gift in the past. Or, share a review from a happy mother. Testimonial videos are a fantastic way to build trust and get new customers comfortable doing business with you.

Send best wishes to all the moms

There’s no harm in going with a straightforward holiday greeting, but before you do, consider what sort of spin your business, and only your business, could put on it. What will feel unique to your brand, and be memorable among the other Mother’s Day messages your customers will inevitably encounter?

Create an event announcement

Plenty of children will be taking plenty of moms out on the town for Mother’s Day. Consider hosting and promoting an event to take advantage!

Of course…there’s nothing wrong with a sale

Like we said, Mother’s Day is a huge deal for shoppers. Give potential customers a reason to choose your business over other options with a special sale just for Mom, and create an eye-catching video to make sure they know about it.

Tip #3: Use stock images and video clips

An engaging visual can make or break a marketing video, and Mother’s Day promos are no exception. If you don’t already have the luxury of a library of your-business-specific media to pick and choose from, and many of us do not, stock images and video clips are the way to go.

Did you know that you've got a library of over 1 million stock photos and video clips from Getty Images right in Animoto? Search for Mother's Day-related terms to find the right imagery for your video.

Tip #4: Join our community for advice

Our Facebook page is home to a ton of content ranging from video ideas and inspiration, to easy and practical video hacks, to quick explainers on the basic of video, as well as everything in between. You’ll find solutions to common issues like lighting and framing of shots, as well as answers to questions that you may not have known you had.

And for even more inspiration, plus feedback on your Mother’s Day marketing, join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. We very much look forward to watching your videos!