Our Top 7 Songs for Mother’s Day Videos

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re making a Mother’s Day video for your mom, grandma, sister, wife, friend, or any other mother-figure, you’ll want to find the perfect song to serve as a backdrop.

Skip the hassle of sorting out song licensing by using one of the catchy tracks from our music library. Check out the video below to hear a sample of the songs and search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

Top songs for Mother's Day videos

“A Mother’s Love” by Jonathan Elias, Sarah Trevino “A Mother's Song” by Tony Carter “Everybody Smile” (Instrumental) by Michelle Lockey “Here We Go Again" (Instrumental) by Andrea Perry and Sarah Sharp “Sunshine Summer” by Matthew Robertson, Mike Reed, and Tim Howe "I Can Count on You" by Cali Carter “Grow with Me” by 3 Theory

Take the sentimental factor up a notch by accompanying your song choice with a heartfelt voice-over track.

Create a Mother's Day video

Not only are Mother's Day videos easy to create, they can be enjoyed and cherished for years to come! Create a video for your Mother, spouse, grandmother, or even the mothers in your office. All you have to do is collect photos of Mom, write a heartfelt message, and turn them into a heartfelt video.

Check out this complete guide to browse through our Mother's Day video ideas and find your favorite!