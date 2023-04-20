Our Top 7 Songs for Mother’s Day Videos

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re making a Mother’s Day video for your mom, grandma, sister, wife, friend, or any other mother-figure, you’ll want to find the perfect song to serve as a backdrop.
Skip the hassle of sorting out song licensing by using one of the catchy tracks from our music library. Check out the video below to hear a sample of the songs and search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.
Take the sentimental factor up a notch by accompanying your song choice with a heartfelt voice-over track.
Not only are Mother's Day videos easy to create, they can be enjoyed and cherished for years to come! Create a video for your Mother, spouse, grandmother, or even the mothers in your office. All you have to do is collect photos of Mom, write a heartfelt message, and turn them into a heartfelt video.
Check out this complete guide to browse through our Mother's Day video ideas and find your favorite!